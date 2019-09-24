Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Air New Zealand Limited    AIR   NZAIRE0001S2

AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED

(AIR)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Air New Zealand : steps in to support affected Jetstar customers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 09:43pm EDT

Affected Jetstar customers will be able to purchase an Air New Zealand seat-only fare for the same route on the same day (schedule permitting) for no more than $50 each way.

'We know how important air services are for regional New Zealand and that's why we're stepping in to support Jetstar customers with a special discounted fare,' says Air New Zealand Chief Revenue Officer Cam Wallace.

Eligible customers can email jqsupport@airnz.co.nz with proof of their affected Jetstar ticket to take advantage of Air New Zealand's offer of support.

Mr Wallace says Air New Zealand will commit to not increase its lowest lead-in fares on the routes affected by Jetstar's withdrawal until at least the end of 2020, subject to fuel prices remaining stable.

That means fares starting at $39 each way will remain for Napier and New Plymouth to Auckland, as well as Napier, New Plymouth and Nelson to Wellington. Lead-in fares for Auckland to Palmerston North and Nelson will continue to start at $49 each way.

Mr Wallace says Air New Zealand will explore opportunities to add further capacity to the routes affected by Jetstar's planned withdrawal over the coming weeks.

'Air New Zealand currently has 51 aircraft operating 320 flights per day to regional centres. We will evaluate the demand outlook on the affected Jetstar routes and determine whether we have the flexibility within our current fleet to add more capacity.'

Ends

Issued by Air New Zealand Communications.

Email: media@airnz.co.nz │ Phone: +64 21 747 320 │ Twitter: @AirNZMedia

Disclaimer

Air New Zealand Limited published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 01:42:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
09:43pAIR NEW ZEALAND : steps in to support affected Jetstar customers
PU
09/23Air New Zealand signs order for eight Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner airplanes
RE
09/18AIR NEW ZEALAND : Automates Real-time Shipment Tracking with the Descartes Core ..
AQ
09/18AIR NEW ZEALAND : calls for more kōrero on te reo trademark issues
PU
09/10AIR NEW ZEALAND : Economy Skycouch™ wins global award
PU
09/09AIR NEW ZEALAND : employees farewell All Blacks with special haka
PU
09/05AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED : Bonus dividend due to over-provision of tax and pays t..
FA
09/05AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/28AIR NEW ZEALAND : Te Ara Nui rōpu wins Diversity Works award
PU
08/22AIR NEW ZEALAND : reports 31-percent drop in earnings
AQ
More news
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2020 5 966 M
EBIT 2020 425 M
Net income 2020 296 M
Debt 2020 1 454 M
Yield 2020 8,21%
P/E ratio 2020 9,88x
P/E ratio 2021 8,74x
EV / Sales2020 0,75x
EV / Sales2021 0,70x
Capitalization 3 015 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 2,64  NZD
Last Close Price 2,68  NZD
Spread / Highest target 15,7%
Spread / Average Target -1,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher M. Luxon Chief Executive Officer
Antony John Carter Chairman
David Morgan Chief Operations Integrity & Standards Officer
Jeff McDowall Chief Financial Officer
Janice Amelia Dawson Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED1 900
DELTA AIR LINES INC.16.27%37 585
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC5.35%22 663
AIR CHINA LTD.10.86%15 839
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-6.98%12 345
ANA HOLDINGS INC-1.17%11 661
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group