Air New Zealand : to Reduce Staff, Slash Flights

By Stephen Wright



WELLINGTON, New Zealand--Air New Zealand Ltd. says it will reduce staff as border restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus force it to slash flights.

The airline on Monday said that for at least the coming months it will be a "smaller airline requiring fewer resources, including people."

Multiple international destinations will be suspended and long-haul seat capacity will be cut by 85% over the coming months, the airline said.

The carrier, half owned by the New Zealand government, said it will reduce domestic capacity by about 30% in April and May.

The airline said it's in discussions with the government. It has requested a trading halt on its shares while it assesses the total financial impact of border restrictions.

Hoping to slow the spread of coronavirus, New Zealand's government on the weekend imposed two weeks of self-quarantine for everyone who arrives in the country.

International tourism is expected to dry up, causing a significant shock to the economy. The border restrictions will be reviewed after 16 days.

