Air New Zealand : to Reduce Staff, Slash Flights --Update

By Stephen Wright



WELLINGTON, New Zealand--Air New Zealand Ltd. says it will reduce staff as emergency border restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus force it to slash flights.

The airline on Monday said that for at least the coming months it will be a "smaller airline requiring fewer resources, including people."

Multiple international destinations will be suspended and long-haul seat capacity will be cut by 85% over the coming months, the airline said.

A "minimal schedule" of flights will be operated to keep trade with Asia and North America open and to allow New Zealanders to return home, Air New Zealand said.

The carrier, half owned by the New Zealand government, said it will reduce domestic capacity by about 30% in April and May. Significant reductions in flights to Australia and the Pacific are also planned.

The airline said it's in discussions with the government. It has requested a trading halt on its shares while it assesses the total financial impact of border restrictions.

"It is clear that if we don't take all the appropriate measures to lower costs and to drive revenue, our airline won't be in the best position to accelerate forward once we are through the worst of the impact," said CEO Greg Foran.

Hoping to slow the spread of coronavirus, New Zealand's government on the weekend imposed two weeks of self-quarantine for everyone who arrives in the country.

International tourism is expected to dry up, causing a significant shock to the economy. The border restrictions will be reviewed after 16 days.

Separately, Auckland International Airport Ltd. suspended its earnings and capital spending guidance because of the "unprecedented" border restrictions.

The operator of New Zealand's largest airport said the health and safety of the community comes first and it supports government efforts to reduce the transmission of the novel coronavirus.

"Aviation and tourism are vitally important to New Zealand, supporting thousands of businesses and jobs," the company said. "The future is very uncertain."

