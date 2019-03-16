Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Air New Zealand Limited    AIR   NZAIRE0001S2

AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED

(AIR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Air New Zealand : update on Christchurch services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2019 | 06:34pm EDT

The airline has seen a huge increase in demand for travel to and from Christchurch over the past 24 hours and flights have been generally operating at or near capacity.

Compassionate fares
The airline has had compassionate fare assistance in place since Friday which has seen it offer free travel to immediate family of deceased as well as discounted compassionate fares to other affected friends and family with close to 100 bookings made so far, including a number of group bookings. The airline's contact centre teams has been asking callers since Friday about their reason for travelling to Christchurch to ensure they proactively identify customers travelling to support the families of the victims.

Ticket flexibility
Air New Zealand introduced travel flexibility on Friday allowing any customer booked to travel on services to or from Christchurch over the weekend to automatically have the option to change or rebook any tickets without incurring any change fees or difference in fare. Customers are advised to consult the airline's Travel Alerts page for more details.

All destination Christchurch domestic bookings made with Air New Zealand after 3.00pm on Friday, March 15, will be refunded back to the level of the reduced fares.

Other support
Beyond the measures Air New Zealand has introduced for customers affected by the shooting tragedy in Christchurch, it has also been working closely with the Prime Minister's office to support the transport of key people to Christchurch including emergency services personnel.

The airline has transported more than 70 Police officers from around New Zealand to Christchurch and various emergency support personnel, including eight specialist doctors from Auckland, Hamilton, New Plymouth, Wellington and Tauranga.

The airline has also been working with the wider Muslim community to facilitate travel to Christchurch to assist with arrangements.

Ends

Issued by Air New Zealand Communications.

Email: media@airnz.co.nz │ Phone: +64 21 747 320 │ Twitter: @AirNZMedia

Disclaimer

Air New Zealand Limited published this content on 17 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2019 22:33:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
06:34pAIR NEW ZEALAND : update on Christchurch services
PU
03/15AIR NEW ZEALAND : Update on Air New Zealand Christchurch regional services
PU
03/15THE LATEST : 48 people hospitalized after NZ shootings
AQ
03/15AIR NEW ZEALAND : cancels regional turboprop services out of Christchurch
PU
03/14AIR NEW ZEALAND : offering flexibility following Christchurch incident
PU
03/14AIR LEASE : Delivers Airbus A320-200neo to Air New Zealand
AQ
03/14AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/14AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED : Bonus dividend due to over-provision of tax and pays t..
FA
03/08Star Alliance opens new lounge at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol; Premium lounge ..
AQ
03/06AIR NEW ZEALAND : brings BROODS charity concert to Nelson
PU
More news
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2019 5 752 M
EBIT 2019 379 M
Net income 2019 271 M
Debt 2019 1 644 M
Yield 2019 9,48%
P/E ratio 2019 9,83
P/E ratio 2020 8,16
EV / Sales 2019 0,74x
EV / Sales 2020 0,70x
Capitalization 2 605 M
Chart AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Air New Zealand Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 2,58  NZD
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher M. Luxon Chief Executive Officer
Antony John Carter Chairman
Jeff McDowall Chief Financial Officer
Janice Amelia Dawson Deputy Chairman
Robert Jan Jager Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED1 783
DELTA AIR LINES INC.2.59%34 755
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC-2.44%21 789
AIR CHINA LTD.27.09%19 205
RYANAIR HOLDINGS14.88%15 851
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-11.23%14 458
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.