Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Air New Zealand Limited    AIR   NZAIRE0001S2

AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED (AIR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Air New Zealand : winging it to the West Coast for Wildfoods

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 10:24pm EST

The airline will operate two extra return services between Christchurch and Hokitika the weekend of the festival - one on Friday 8 March which will depart Christchurch at 1:35pm. Another return service will operate on Sunday 10 March leaving Hokitika at 10:50am. The additional services will be operated by the airline's 50-seat Q300.

In addition, Air New Zealand will be operating a special charter flight between Wellington and Hokitika on Saturday 9 March to get festival-goers to the West Coast and back to the capital in a day. All seats on the Q300 aircraft operating this service went on sale through Air New Zealand's Grabaseat in November and have now sold out.

Air New Zealand Head of Regional Affairs Reuben Levermore says the Wildfoods Festival in Hokitika is an iconic event the airline is proud to get behind.

'The Hokitika Wildfoods Festival is one of the biggest events on the West Coast calendar, and unique in New Zealand. It's great to be able to help get people to and from Hokitika for this fantastic day and to encourage more people to visit the West Coast.'

Air New Zealand's Grabaseat Whirl-Win machine will also be at the festival giving people the chance to win great prizes, including domestic and international flights.

Ends

Issued by Air New Zealand Communications.

Email: media@airnz.co.nz │ Phone: +64 21 747 320 │ Twitter: @AirNZMedia

Disclaimer

Air New Zealand Limited published this content on 24 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2019 03:23:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
10:24pAIR NEW ZEALAND : winging it to the West Coast for Wildfoods
PU
01/21AIR ARABIA : Swissport wins contract with Oman's SalamAir for ground services an..
AQ
01/19AIR NEW ZEALAND : Tahiti airport sees over 60,000 international travellers
AQ
01/17AIR NEW ZEALAND : scores an unprecedented double at 'Oscars of the airline indus..
PU
01/12AIR NEW ZEALAND : Adds Flights for Boxing Day Test
AQ
01/10AIR NEW ZEALAND : Howzat! Air New Zealand boosts flights for Boxing Day test
PU
01/05Airline Ratings awards Qantas worlds safest airline title
AQ
2018AIR NEW ZEALAND : celebrates the year in the air
PU
2018AIR NEW ZEALAND : and Te Matatini sign alliance agreement
PU
2018Virgin Australia`s CEO search close to landing
AQ
More news
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2019 5 883 M
EBIT 2019 466 M
Net income 2019 314 M
Debt 2019 1 548 M
Yield 2019 6,82%
P/E ratio 2019 11,91
P/E ratio 2020 9,78
EV / Sales 2019 0,89x
EV / Sales 2020 0,84x
Capitalization 3 700 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 3,15  NZD
Spread / Average Target -4,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher M. Luxon Chief Executive Officer
Antony John Carter Chairman
Jeff McDowall Chief Financial Officer
Janice Amelia Dawson Deputy Chairman
Robert Jan Jager Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED2 510
DELTA AIR LINES-5.61%32 293
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC-0.47%22 707
AIR CHINA LTD.3.80%15 920
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP0.19%15 837
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC5.67%13 994
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.