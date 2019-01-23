Air New Zealand : winging it to the West Coast for Wildfoods

The airline will operate two extra return services between Christchurch and Hokitika the weekend of the festival - one on Friday 8 March which will depart Christchurch at 1:35pm. Another return service will operate on Sunday 10 March leaving Hokitika at 10:50am. The additional services will be operated by the airline's 50-seat Q300.

In addition, Air New Zealand will be operating a special charter flight between Wellington and Hokitika on Saturday 9 March to get festival-goers to the West Coast and back to the capital in a day. All seats on the Q300 aircraft operating this service went on sale through Air New Zealand's Grabaseat in November and have now sold out.

Air New Zealand Head of Regional Affairs Reuben Levermore says the Wildfoods Festival in Hokitika is an iconic event the airline is proud to get behind.

'The Hokitika Wildfoods Festival is one of the biggest events on the West Coast calendar, and unique in New Zealand. It's great to be able to help get people to and from Hokitika for this fantastic day and to encourage more people to visit the West Coast.'

Air New Zealand's Grabaseat Whirl-Win machine will also be at the festival giving people the chance to win great prizes, including domestic and international flights.

