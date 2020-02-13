Log in
New Zealand : Arrivals From China Down at Least 75%

02/13/2020 | 11:08pm EST

By Stephen Wright

WELLINGTON, New Zealand--The number of passengers arriving in New Zealand directly from China has dropped by at least 75% since travel restrictions were implemented, the Health Ministry said in an update on the coronavirus outbreak.

There are still no confirmed cases of the virus in New Zealand, the ministry said Friday. More than 3,000 people who returned to New Zealand have voluntarily self-isolated for 14 days since a register was set up on Feb. 7, it said.

New Zealand has banned entry to foreigners traveling from or via China since Feb. 2 for an initial two weeks.

Arrivals from China have dropped from about 2,000 a day to 500 or less, according to the ministry.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED End-of-day quote.
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED End-of-day quote.
