New Zealand: Can't Rule Out Community Transmission in 2 New Virus Cases

WELLINGTON, New Zealand--New Zealand's health ministry says it can't rule out community transmission in two of the latest cases of coronavirus in the country.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield on Saturday said 14 more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing total number of confirmed cases to 53.

Mr. Bloomfield said no direct link to overseas travel had been found in two of the new cases, which he said means community transmission can't be ruled out. Officials are continuing to investigate, he said.

Until now, all coronavirus cases in New Zealand were in people who had traveled overseas or their family members.

Neither of the two people had traveled overseas, though the partner of one of them had frequent contact with overseas travelers, Mr. Bloomfield said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has scheduled a televised address to the country at midday to outline new measures against the spread of coronavirus.

New Zealand closed its border to foreign visitors on Thursday.

