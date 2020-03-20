Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  New Zealand Stock Exchange  >  Air New Zealand Limited    AIR   NZAIRE0001S2

AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED

(AIR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

New Zealand: Can't Rule Out Community Transmission in 2 New Virus Cases

03/20/2020 | 06:37pm EDT

WELLINGTON, New Zealand--New Zealand's health ministry says it can't rule out community transmission in two of the latest cases of coronavirus in the country.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield on Saturday said 14 more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing total number of confirmed cases to 53.

Mr. Bloomfield said no direct link to overseas travel had been found in two of the new cases, which he said means community transmission can't be ruled out. Officials are continuing to investigate, he said.

Until now, all coronavirus cases in New Zealand were in people who had traveled overseas or their family members.

Neither of the two people had traveled overseas, though the partner of one of them had frequent contact with overseas travelers, Mr. Bloomfield said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has scheduled a televised address to the country at midday to outline new measures against the spread of coronavirus.

New Zealand closed its border to foreign visitors on Thursday.

Write to Stephen Wright at stephen.wright@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED -12.50% 1.54 End-of-day quote.-8.33%
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED -7.83% 4.59 End-of-day quote.-4.18%
SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED -20.10% 1.59 End-of-day quote.-18.46%
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2020 5 503 M
EBIT 2020 129 M
Net income 2020 21,2 M
Debt 2020 1 522 M
Yield 2020 18,5%
P/E ratio 2020 19,3x
P/E ratio 2021 8,33x
EV / Sales2020 0,48x
EV / Sales2021 0,47x
Capitalization 1 114 M
Chart AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Air New Zealand Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 1,84  NZD
Last Close Price 0,99  NZD
Spread / Highest target 173%
Spread / Average Target 85,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory S. Foran Chief Executive Officer
Dame Therese Maria Walsh Chairman
Jeff McDowall Chief Financial Officer
Janice Amelia Dawson Deputy Chairman
Robert Jan Jager Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED-8.33%1 010
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-63.22%13 713
AIR CHINA LIMITED-8.59%12 351
ANA HOLDINGS INC.4.51%11 675
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-43.12%9 649
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-29.43%8 297
