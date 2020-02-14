New Zealand Extends Ban on Foreigners Traveling from China

WELLINGTON, New Zealand--New Zealand has extended its entry ban on foreigners traveling from China as part of its measures against the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus.

Minister of Health David Clark said the restrictions, first put in place for two weeks from Feb. 2, would be extended by another eight days.

"The health advice remains consistent--we must take a precautionary approach, and that is why the travel restrictions will continue in the short term," he said in a statement on Saturday.

New Zealand has no confirmed cases of the virus that has killed 1,380 people in China out of more than 63,000 infected.

New Zealand citizens and permanent residents and their immediate family traveling from or via China will still be able to enter New Zealand, but are advised by the government to quarantine themselves for 14 days.

