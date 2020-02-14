Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Air New Zealand Limited    AIR   NZAIRE0001S2

AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED

(AIR)
New Zealand Extends Ban on Foreigners Traveling from China

02/14/2020

WELLINGTON, New Zealand--New Zealand has extended its entry ban on foreigners traveling from China as part of its measures against the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus.

Minister of Health David Clark said the restrictions, first put in place for two weeks from Feb. 2, would be extended by another eight days.

"The health advice remains consistent--we must take a precautionary approach, and that is why the travel restrictions will continue in the short term," he said in a statement on Saturday.

New Zealand has no confirmed cases of the virus that has killed 1,380 people in China out of more than 63,000 infected.

New Zealand citizens and permanent residents and their immediate family traveling from or via China will still be able to enter New Zealand, but are advised by the government to quarantine themselves for 14 days.

Write to Stephen Wright at stephen.wright@wsj.com

AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED End-of-day quote.
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED End-of-day quote.
MEDNAX, INC. -0.85% 26.8 Delayed Quote.-2.73%
SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED End-of-day quote.
TOURISM HOLDINGS LTD End-of-day quote.
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2020 5 953 M
EBIT 2020 407 M
Net income 2020 296 M
Debt 2020 1 464 M
Yield 2020 8,00%
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
P/E ratio 2021 9,23x
EV / Sales2020 0,77x
EV / Sales2021 0,72x
Capitalization 3 095 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 2,71  NZD
Last Close Price 2,75  NZD
Spread / Highest target 12,7%
Spread / Average Target -1,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeff McDowall Chief Executive Officer
Dame Therese Maria Walsh Chairman
Janice Amelia Dawson Deputy Chairman
Robert Jan Jager Independent Non-Executive Director
Jonathan Parker Mason Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED2 046
DELTA AIR LINES INC.1.11%38 100
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-8.06%20 494
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC6.87%18 457
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA0.61%16 298
AIR CHINA LIMITED-15.25%15 236
