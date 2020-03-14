New Zealand Requiring Self-Isolation for Arrivals to Country --Update

By Stephen Wright



WELLINGTON, New Zealand--Nearly all people arriving in New Zealand from abroad including its citizens will be required to self-isolate for two weeks, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Saturday in a dramatic expansion of measures to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The additional measures that are effective midnight Sunday for 16 days won't prevent goods arriving or departing from New Zealand, Ms. Ardern said in a televised press conference. Only citizens of a few Pacific Island nations are exempt.

"Cabinet made far reaching and unprecedented decisions today because these are unprecedented circumstances," Ms. Ardern said.

"Alongside Israel and a small number of Pacific Islands who have effectively closed their borders, this decision will mean New Zealand will have the widest ranging and toughest border restrictions of any country in the world," she said.

New Zealand has only six confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, but Ms. Ardern said it was not realistic to expect that situation to continue.

The restrictions will have a "significant" impact on New Zealand's economy and the country's finance minister will announce an economic package on Tuesday, Ms. Ardern said.

Until now, New Zealand had barred entry of foreigners traveling from or via China and Iran while people who traveled from South Korea or Italy were required to self-isolate for 14 days.

New Zealand's sixth case of coronavirus was confirmed earlier Saturday in a New Zealand man who had been in the U.S.

