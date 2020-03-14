Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  New Zealand Stock Exchange  >  Air New Zealand Limited    AIR   NZAIRE0001S2

AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED

(AIR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

New Zealand Requiring Self-Isolation for Arrivals to Country --Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/14/2020 | 12:37am EDT

By Stephen Wright

WELLINGTON, New Zealand--Nearly all people arriving in New Zealand from abroad including its citizens will be required to self-isolate for two weeks, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Saturday in a dramatic expansion of measures to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The additional measures that are effective midnight Sunday for 16 days won't prevent goods arriving or departing from New Zealand, Ms. Ardern said in a televised press conference. Only citizens of a few Pacific Island nations are exempt.

"Cabinet made far reaching and unprecedented decisions today because these are unprecedented circumstances," Ms. Ardern said.

"Alongside Israel and a small number of Pacific Islands who have effectively closed their borders, this decision will mean New Zealand will have the widest ranging and toughest border restrictions of any country in the world," she said.

New Zealand has only six confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, but Ms. Ardern said it was not realistic to expect that situation to continue.

The restrictions will have a "significant" impact on New Zealand's economy and the country's finance minister will announce an economic package on Tuesday, Ms. Ardern said.

Until now, New Zealand had barred entry of foreigners traveling from or via China and Iran while people who traveled from South Korea or Italy were required to self-isolate for 14 days.

New Zealand's sixth case of coronavirus was confirmed earlier Saturday in a New Zealand man who had been in the U.S.

Write to Stephen Wright at stephen.wright@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED -12.50% 1.54 End-of-day quote.-8.33%
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED -7.82% 6.6 End-of-day quote.1.54%
SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED -6.88% 2.57 End-of-day quote.-1.91%
TOURISM HOLDINGS LIMITED -16.67% 1.95 End-of-day quote.-2.50%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
01:42aNew Zealand Requiring Travelers to Self-Isolate --Update
DJ
12:37aNew Zealand Requiring Self-Isolation for Arrivals to Country --Update
DJ
03/12AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED : Bonus dividend due to over-provision of tax and pays t..
FA
03/12AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/11Airlines count mounting costs of the coronavirus shock
RE
03/10Airlines suspend flights due to coronavirus outbreak
RE
03/10Qantas cuts international capacity, delays A350 order as coronavirus bites
RE
03/09JetBlue, travel and hotel companies pull forecasts due to coronavirus
RE
03/09Airlines suspend flights due to coronavirus outbreak
RE
03/08AIR NEW ZEALAND : suspends 2020 earnings guidance
PU
More news
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2020 5 764 M
EBIT 2020 329 M
Net income 2020 198 M
Debt 2020 1 251 M
Yield 2020 14,3%
P/E ratio 2020 8,18x
P/E ratio 2021 5,95x
EV / Sales2020 0,52x
EV / Sales2021 0,51x
Capitalization 1 733 M
Chart AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Air New Zealand Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 2,20  NZD
Last Close Price 1,54  NZD
Spread / Highest target 75,8%
Spread / Average Target 42,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory S. Foran Chief Executive Officer
Dame Therese Maria Walsh Chairman
Jeff McDowall Chief Financial Officer
Janice Amelia Dawson Deputy Chairman
Robert Jan Jager Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED-8.33%1 047
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-34.40%21 490
AIR CHINA LIMITED7.97%14 873
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-29.29%12 505
ANA HOLDINGS INC.1.71%10 699
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-19.11%9 705
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group