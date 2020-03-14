New Zealand Requiring Travelers to Self-Isolate --Update

By Stephen Wright



WELLINGTON, New Zealand--People arriving in New Zealand, including its citizens, will be required to self-isolate for two weeks, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Saturday in a dramatic expansion of measures to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The new restrictions effective midnight Sunday will be reviewed after 16 days and won't prevent goods arriving or departing from New Zealand, Ms. Ardern said in a televised press conference. Only citizens of a few small Pacific Island nations are exempt.

"Cabinet made far reaching and unprecedented decisions today because these are unprecedented circumstances," Ms. Ardern said.

"Alongside Israel and a small number of Pacific Islands who have effectively closed their borders, this decision will mean New Zealand will have the widest ranging and toughest border restrictions of any country in the world," she said.

Only six people have tested positive for coronavirus in New Zealand, but Ms. Ardern said it was not realistic to expect only a handful of cases.

New Zealanders understand that self-isolation is in the best interest of the community, Ms. Ardern said, but health officials will step up enforcement through measures such as spot checks.

The restrictions will have a "significant" impact on New Zealand's economy and the country's finance minister will announce an economic package on Tuesday, Ms. Ardern said.

Until now, New Zealand had barred entry of foreigners traveling from or via China and Iran, while people who traveled from South Korea or Italy were required to self-isolate for 14 days.

New Zealand's sixth case of coronavirus was confirmed earlier Saturday in a New Zealand man who had been in the U.S.

The government has also banned cruise ships from calling at New Zealand ports until at least June 30 and said it's encouraging citizens to avoid non-essential travel overseas.

Anyone who has traveled outside of New Zealand in the past two weeks is prohibited from traveling to the Pacific, Ms. Ardern said.

The island states have limited government resources and are highly vulnerable to a health crisis.

A March 15 event to honor victims of the terror attack on two mosques in Christchurch a year ago has been canceled.

Write to Stephen Wright at stephen.wright@wsj.com