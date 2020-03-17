Log in
AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED

AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED

(AIR)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Virgin Australia to suspend all international flying as coronavirus sinks demand

03/17/2020 | 06:10pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Aircraft from Australia's second largest airline, Virgin Australia, sit on the tarmac at the domestic terminal of Sydney Airport

Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday it would suspend all international flying from March 30 to June 14 and cut its domestic capacity in half because of government travel restrictions and lower demand because of the coronavirus.

Australia's No. 2 airline will ground the equivalent of 53 aircraft from its fleet, including all of its widebody jets.

"We have entered an unprecedented time in the global aviation industry, which has required us to take significant action to responsibly manage our business while balancing traveller demands and supporting the wellbeing of Australians," Virgin Chief Executive Paul Scurrah said in a statement.

"Wherever possible, we will aim to avoid redundancies by fast-tracking measures such as the use of accrued leave, leave without pay and redeployment," he said of the impact on staff.

Australia and New Zealand over the weekend said all international arrivals would need to self-isolate for 14 days, in a move that also led rivals Qantas Airways Ltd and Air New Zealand Ltd to make drastic cuts to capacity.

Virgin is in the weakest financial position of the three carriers. S&P Global Ratings downgraded its credit rating on Virgin to B- and placed it on creditwatch negative.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Sandra Maler and Grant McCool)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED -12.50% 1.54 End-of-day quote.-8.33%
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED -5.30% 2.86 End-of-day quote.-57.52%
VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED -8.70% 0.063 End-of-day quote.-47.33%
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2020 5 821 M
EBIT 2020 329 M
Net income 2020 198 M
Debt 2020 1 402 M
Yield 2020 14,3%
P/E ratio 2020 8,18x
P/E ratio 2021 5,95x
EV / Sales2020 0,54x
EV / Sales2021 0,54x
Capitalization 1 733 M
Chart AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Air New Zealand Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 2,08  NZD
Last Close Price 1,54  NZD
Spread / Highest target 75,8%
Spread / Average Target 35,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory S. Foran Chief Executive Officer
Dame Therese Maria Walsh Chairman
Jeff McDowall Chief Financial Officer
Janice Amelia Dawson Deputy Chairman
Robert Jan Jager Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED-8.33%1 059
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-38.77%22 829
AIR CHINA LIMITED-1.54%14 417
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-27.89%11 260
ANA HOLDINGS INC.2.02%10 291
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-20.48%9 324
