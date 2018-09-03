Air Partner : A guide to the most selected aircraft for time-critical charter flights

Air Partner - 03 set 2018

Whilst our experienced Freight Charter Sales Managers will advise you on the right charter aircraft for your time-critical consignments, we have noticed that the following aircraft are the ones most frequently booked by our clients.

Ranging from turbo prop to heavy jets, they all have their different benefits. Whether your cargo needs to be delivered to any main hub or a remote location, these charter aircraft are the most popular choice.

We see a diverse range of requirements that come to us on a daily basis for time critical consignments. With this, we find that aircraft can be varying depending on requirements, but here is a selection of the most common charter aircraft that we see used for time critical requests.

Beech King Air 200

Cargo type: small boxes only

Range: 2954 km

Max. volume (CBM): 5

Max. payload (t): 1,2

Door w x h (cm): 132 x 117

Cargo hold l x w x h (cm): 500 x 124 x 138

The Beech King Air 200 is a fast and reliable smaller turbo prop. It is ideal if you have to transport small boxes or items short distances. It is spacious and a reliable aircraft for virtually any commercial mission and small time-critical cargo shipments. There are thousands of King Airs globally operating offering safety and reliability, particularly from airports with no scheduled traffic. It is not as fast as smaller jets but is often a more cost effective solution.

Charter this aircraft »

Cessna Citation Jet 2

Cargo type: small boxes only

Range: 3.223 km

Max. volume(CBM): n/a

Max. payload (t): n/a

Door w x h (cm): 50 x 118

Cargo hold l x w x h (cm): 200 x 100 x 120



The Cessna Citation 2 is mainly a passenger jet but suitable for the transportation of small boxes, small parts or any paperwork. It is faster than a turbo prop aircraft but usually can sometimes be more expensive. It has a range of 3.223 km and is therefore ideal for medium haul distances. As it is able to use the shortest of runways, it is the best choice for those small, time critical consignments to remote locations with smaller airports. The essence of the Citation Jet is summed up in simplicity, economy and performance and it is excellent in terms of fuel efficiency.

Charter this aircraft »

Metro 3

Cargo type: Most common used for palletised cargo

Range: 1.600 km

Max. volume (CBM): 13

Max. payload (t): 2,1

Door w x h (cm): 133 x 130

Cargo hold l x w x h (cm): 810 x 115 x 130

Charter this aircraft » The Metro 3 is a very economic aircraft and ideal for time sensitive, short haul flights. The large cargo door allows loading of oversized freight and it has one of the best payload capacities in its category. It is most commonly used for time sensitive euro pallet transport. 133 x 130 132,1 1.600 km Most common used for palletised cargo

Saab 340

Cargo type: Larger amount of palletised cargo

Range: 1.730 km

Max. volume (CBM): 35,8

Max. payload (t): 3,85

Door w x h (cm): 135 x 130

Cargo hold l x w x h (cm): 1108 x 170 x 160

Charter this aircraft » The Saab 340 is ideal for time-critical cargo, with larger europallets on short and medium haul distances depending on the cargo weight. It has powerful twin turboprop engines and good payload capacity. This aircraft is a very common choice due to its good availability and ease to load. 135 x 130 35,83,85 1.730 km Larger amount of palletised cargo

AN26

Cargo type: Heavy, long or high pieces

Range: 900 km

Max. volume (CBM): 45

Max. payload (t): 6,5

Door w x h (cm): 230 x 170

Cargo hold l x w x h (cm): 1150 x 220 x 175 The Antonov An-26 is an ex-military aircraft which is similar to the Fokker 27 in capacity and performance but less expensive to charter. It is best suitable for heavier cargo, bulk loading, remote destinations with short runways and for ad-hoc flights. The An-26 is a ramp-loading aircraft with a cabin large enough to load a car. Russian operated models have limited traffic rights within Europe due to noise levels, whereas European operated models are unrestricted.

Charter this aircraft »

AN12

Cargo type: Heavy, high and large volume

Range: 3.600 km

Max. volume (CBM): 90

Max. payload (t): 18

Door w x h (cm): 300 x 250

Cargo hold l x w x h (cm): 1382 x 295 x 260

The Antonov AN-12 is a fast mid-range cargo aircraft with a maximum load of 18t.