Air Partner : Appointment of CFO and Interim Chairman

Air Partner PLC

7 September 2018

Air Partner plc Board Appointments

APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER & INTERIM CHAIRMAN

Air Partner plc ('Air Partner' or 'Group'), the global aviation services group, announces the following Board appointments:

Appointment of Joanne Estell as Chief Financial Officer

Joanne Estell has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), with effect from 10 September. Joanne will serve on Air Partner's Board, reporting directly to Mark Briffa, CEO.

Joanne is a qualified accountant (ACMA) with over 20 years' experience working at both listed and private businesses. Joanne qualified at Whitbread Plc and has held senior finance and M&A roles at a number of companies including Smiths Group and Survitec Group. Her most recent CFO roles were at the AIM-listed Shield Therapeutics plc, the specialty pharmaceutical business, and, prior to this, at AIM-listed Stadium Group plc, a global manufacturer of technology lead products. Within her CFO roles, Joanne has developed particular expertise in financial disciplines and finance team management along with M&A and acquisition integration.

Current interim CFO Chris Mann will remain with Air Partner until the 13th September 2018.

Appointment of Richard Jackson as Interim Chairman

Richard Jackson, currently the Senior Independent Director, has been appointed as Interim Chairman of the Board with immediate effect. This appointment is necessitated while Air Partner carries out a full search process to find a successor to Peter Saunders who sadly passed away after a short illness (announced 30 August 2018 on RNS).

Richard joined the Board of Air Partner in September 2016 as an Independent Non-executive Director and became the Senior Independent Director in June 2017. Richard will remain a member of the Air Partner Audit and Risk Committee, Remuneration Committee and Nominations Committee.

Commenting on the two Board appointments

, Mark Briffa, CEO of Air Partner, said:

"I am delighted to be welcoming Joanne to Air Partner's Board and Executive Team. Joanne's strong technical and controls skills coupled with her plc and commercial experience, will be invaluable as we continue to pursue our clear long term strategy to become a world class aviation services group and capture the considerable opportunities to improve and grow multiple areas of our business. Separately, I'd like to thank Chris Mann for the excellent support and insight he has provided as Interim CFO and Richard Jackson for assuming the role of Interim Chairman."

