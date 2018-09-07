Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Air Partner plc    AIR   GB00BD736828

AIR PARTNER PLC (AIR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Air Partner : Appointment of CFO and Interim Chairman

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 09:47am CEST
RNS Number : 0484A
Air Partner PLC
07 September 2018

Air Partner PLC

7 September 2018

LEI: 213800JLR6YIRMSCUS98

Air Partner plc Board Appointments

APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER & INTERIM CHAIRMAN

Air Partner plc ('Air Partner' or 'Group'), the global aviation services group, announces the following Board appointments:

Appointment of Joanne Estell as Chief Financial Officer

Joanne Estell has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), with effect from 10 September. Joanne will serve on Air Partner's Board, reporting directly to Mark Briffa, CEO.

Joanne is a qualified accountant (ACMA) with over 20 years' experience working at both listed and private businesses. Joanne qualified at Whitbread Plc and has held senior finance and M&A roles at a number of companies including Smiths Group and Survitec Group. Her most recent CFO roles were at the AIM-listed Shield Therapeutics plc, the specialty pharmaceutical business, and, prior to this, at AIM-listed Stadium Group plc, a global manufacturer of technology lead products. Within her CFO roles, Joanne has developed particular expertise in financial disciplines and finance team management along with M&A and acquisition integration.

Current interim CFO Chris Mann will remain with Air Partner until the 13th September 2018.

Appointment of Richard Jackson as Interim Chairman

Richard Jackson, currently the Senior Independent Director, has been appointed as Interim Chairman of the Board with immediate effect. This appointment is necessitated while Air Partner carries out a full search process to find a successor to Peter Saunders who sadly passed away after a short illness (announced 30 August 2018 on RNS).

Richard joined the Board of Air Partner in September 2016 as an Independent Non-executive Director and became the Senior Independent Director in June 2017. Richard will remain a member of the Air Partner Audit and Risk Committee, Remuneration Committee and Nominations Committee.

Commenting on the two Board appointments, Mark Briffa, CEO of Air Partner, said:

"I am delighted to be welcoming Joanne to Air Partner's Board and Executive Team. Joanne's strong technical and controls skills coupled with her plc and commercial experience, will be invaluable as we continue to pursue our clear long term strategy to become a world class aviation services group and capture the considerable opportunities to improve and grow multiple areas of our business. Separately, I'd like to thank Chris Mann for the excellent support and insight he has provided as Interim CFO and Richard Jackson for assuming the role of Interim Chairman."

This notification is made in accordance with LR 9.6.11R.

ENDS

Enquiries:

Air Partner

01293 844788

Mark Briffa, CEO

Kate Patrick, Investor Relations

TB Cardew (Financial PR advisor)

020 7930 0777

Tom Allison

07789 998 020

Alycia MacAskill

07876 222 703

About Air Partner:

Founded in 1961, Air Partner is a global aviation services group that provides worldwide solutions to industry, commerce, governments and private individuals. The Group has two divisions‎: Charter division, comprising air charter broking and remarketing; and the Consulting & Training division, comprising the aviation safety consultancies, Baines Simmons, Clockwork Research and SafeSkys, as well as Air Partner's Emergency Planning Division. For reporting purposes, the Group is structured into four divisions: Commercial Jets, Private Jets, Freight (Charter) and Consulting & Training (Baines Simmons, Clockwork Research, SafeSkys and Air Partner's Emergency Planning Division). The Commercial Jet division charters large airliners to move groups of any size. Air Partner Remarketing, which is within the Commercial Jet division, provides comprehensive remarketing programmes for all types of commercial and corporate aircraft to a wide range of international clients. Private Jets offers the Company's unique pre-paid JetCard scheme and on-demand charter. Freight charters aircraft of every size to fly almost any cargo anywhere, at any time. Baines Simmons is a world leader in aviation safety consulting specialising in aviation regulation, compliance and safety management. Clockwork Research is a leading fatigue risk management consultancy. SafeSkys is a leading Environmental and Air Traffic Control services provider to UK and International airports. Air Partner is headquartered alongside Gatwick airport in the UK. Air Partner operates 24/7 year-round and has 20 offices globally. Air Partner is listed on the London Stock Exchange (AIR) and is ISO 9001:2015 compliant for commercial airline and private jet solutions worldwide. www.airpartner.com


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
BOALLFEEAVIRIIT

Disclaimer

Air Partner plc published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 07:46:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIR PARTNER PLC
09:47aAIR PARTNER : Appointment of CFO and Interim Chairman
PU
09/06AIR PARTNER : Become an aircraft charter expert
PU
09/03AIR PARTNER : How to find the right time-critical logistics provider
PU
09/03AIR PARTNER : Speed vs cost - which time-critical transport mode works best for ..
PU
09/03AIR PARTNER : A guide to the most selected aircraft for time-critical charter fl..
PU
09/03AIR PARTNER : Keep on track with RED-TRACK
PU
08/31AIR PARTNER : Issues Critical Reminder with Recent Natural Disasters in Hawaii
PU
08/30AIR PARTNER : Peter Saunders
PU
08/28AIR PARTNER : Best of the brokers
AQ
08/24AIR PARTNER : Trading Statement
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 54,3 M
EBIT 2019 6,33 M
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 21,9 M
Yield 2019 5,15%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,65x
EV / Sales 2020 0,55x
Capitalization 57,4 M
Chart AIR PARTNER PLC
Duration : Period :
Air Partner plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR PARTNER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,63  GBP
Spread / Average Target 48%
Managers
NameTitle
Mark A. Briffa Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chris Mann Chief Financial Officer
Lee Pyle Group Head-Technology
Amanda Wills Independent Non-Executive Director
Shaun Michael Smith Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR PARTNER PLC-21.43%74
DELTA AIR LINES0.79%40 706
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC29.27%24 071
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-9.51%18 211
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP4.64%17 908
AIR CHINA LTD.-38.56%15 363
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.