Air Partner : Bringing your brand on-board

At Air Partner, we understand the importance of brand awareness for our clients and we provide support in promoting their brands in the sky through our ServicePLUS programme.

The recent 2018 report from IBTM World highlighted raising brand awareness as being a key objective for events and in-line with this, we are seeing an increasing amount of clients taking advantage of our ServicePLUS programme to highlight their brand on-board. And it's not just event planners taking advantage of the opportunity to showcase branding when flying by group charter, different industries including sport, fashion and automotive are also capitalising on this opportunity.

There are many different options that clients can choose from when showcasing their brand during travel and our Account Managers work closely with clients to help achieve their branding objectives. For example, if a client is looking to improve their brand visibility in the public eye, they can choose to brand the exterior of the aircraft for maximum impact. If the reason for travel is to launch a new product, clients might opt for a fully immersive brand experience including showcasing the new product in a private airport lounge before the flight, personalising the in-flight television screens plus inclusion of brand logo on catering packs and headrests.

The possibilities are endless when it comes to personalising your charter aircraft, below are some examples of how you can create a fully immersive brand experience for your guests.

Industry: Fashion

Reason for travel: Press Trip

Route: London to Milan

Passengers flown: 40

One of Air Partner's top fashion clients wanted to arrange an aircraft charter to fly a number of press from London to Milan to the latest launch of their spring collection. Making a great first impression of the brand was highly important to the client, therefore we arranged for the aircraft to be entirely branded including the exterior of the aircraft to the inside décor. Passengers were greeted at the airport with a personalised check in desk and were issued with iPads in order to view the collection throughout the flight. Luxury branded amenity kits were placed on each seats (including socks, hand cream, water bottles and flight refreshments) throughout the flight the inflight entertainment system played catwalk shows, creating a buzz around the event in which the press were travelling to.

Industry: MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Events)

Reason for Travel: Incentive

Route: London to Salzburg

Passengers flown: 180

We have had a number of requests from clients organising events overseas, wanting to maximise the impact of their events, raise awareness of their brand values and have their guests engaged from the start to the finish of their journey. Last year, our London office organised an incentive trip for an insurance firm which was themed around the destination city, Salzburg. The airport staff at check-in were dressed in traditional rococo costumes and Mozart's serenade was played during boarding. Once on board, the passengers were served a traditional Austrian quark strudel with custard and on arrival at Salzburg airport, the gate was decked out with Austrian decorations. The theme continued on the return flight as well, with passengers receiving individual Mozartkugels on the flight before being presented with small gift baskets full of Austrian goodies at baggage reclaim. The team also made sure the company's logo was displayed prominently throughout the trip, featuring on the check-in screens, napkins and headrest covers. The company's brand values were featured on the in-flight entertainment system, which all contributed to raising brand awareness during the flights.

Industry: Sport

Reason for travel: Pre-season tour

Route: London to Portugal

Passengers flown: 80

Small details can make a big difference when it comes to club travel. Earlier this year, our UK office organised a pre-season tour charter for a team to travel to Portugal. To ensure the team had a smooth and comfortable journey, the passengers were welcomed into a private lounge by Air Partner staff, and were offered to indulge in some pre-flight refreshments and were issued with personalised boarding cards with the club's badge. Once on board, the passengers arrived at their seats to find branded water bottles and neck pillows to enjoy on their flight. Considering the club's complex catering requirements can go a long way in enhancing the experience for players and support staff, therefore arrangements were made with the clubs nutritionist to ensure high quality catering was supplied on the chartered flights. The exterior of the aircraft was also branded with the club's badge, improving their brand visibility as they travelled to and from Portugal.

Industry: Automotive

Reason for travel: Test drive event

Route: Kittilä ex Europe

Passengers flown: 160

During the winter period, Air Partner organised the flight programme for a big car brand to bring their guests (developers, engineers, mechanics and drivers) for a driving experience via aircraft charter at their test track in Kittilä in Finland. In order to get guests to the event in the best way possible Air Partner planned a mix of scheduled flights and aircraft charter. Guests were flown by scheduled travel to one main hub airport and from there they were flown in groups via air charter to the test track in the north of Finland. The passengers walked on board to find branded head rest covers and company magazines on each seat. Footage of different vehicles were being played on the inflight entertainment system to create a fully immersive brand experience and get the guests excited for their test drive event.

