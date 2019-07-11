Air Partner : Grant of awards under the LTIP 2012

11 July 2019

LEI: 213800JLR6YIRMSCUS98

Air Partner plc

('Air Partner' or the 'Company')

Grant of awards under the Long Term Share Incentive Plan 2012 ('LTIP 2012')

Air Partner plc, the global aviation services group, announces that awards over ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') were granted under the LTIP 2012 ('Awards') to the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities on 11 July 2019:

Director Position Number of Ordinary Shares over which Nil-cost Options have been granted Percentage of basic salary Market Price on day preceding date of grant Mark Briffa Chief Executive Officer 335,696 100% 79.00p Joanne Estell Chief Financial Officer 182,278 75% 79.00p

Awards over Ordinary Shares were also granted over an aggregate of 870,475 Ordinary Shares to the Company's senior management team.

The extent to which the Awards become exercisable is determined by the achievement against performance conditions over a three-year period and the grantee's continued service during this period. The awards are then subject to a two-year holding period and become exercisable on the fifth anniversary of the grant.

The notifications below are provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Mark Briffa 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: Air Partner plc b) LEI: 213800JLR6YIRMSCUS98 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Identification code: Ordinary shares of 1 pence each in Air Partner plc GB00BD73628 b) Nature of the transaction: Grant of nil cost option award under the Air Partner Long Term Share Incentive Plan 2012 to acquire ordinary shares of 1p each in Air Partner plc c) Price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 335,696 d) Aggregated information: Aggregated volume: Price: Not applicable - single transaction e) Date of the transaction: 11July 2019 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Joanne Estell 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: Air Partner plc b) LEI: 213800JLR6YIRMSCUS98 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Identification code: Ordinary shares of 1 pence each in Air Partner plc GB00BD73628 b) Nature of the transaction: Grant of nil cost option award under the Air Partner Long Term Share Incentive Plan 2012 to acquire ordinary shares of 1p each in Air Partner plc c) Price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 182,278 d) Aggregated information: Aggregated volume: Price: Not applicable - single transaction e) Date of the transaction: 11 July 2019 f) Place of the transaction: Outside a trading venue

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation 596/2014.

Enquiries: Air Partner 01293 844788 Mark Briffa, CEO Joanne Estell, CFO TB Cardew (Financial PR advisor) 020 7930 0777 Tom Allison 07789 998 020 Alycia MacAskill 07876 222 703 Joe McGregor 07766 231 520

About Air Partner:

Founded in 1961, Air Partner is a global aviation services group that provides worldwide solutions to industry, commerce, governments and private individuals. The Group has two divisions‎: Charter division, comprising air charter broking and remarketing; and the Consulting & Training division. For reporting purposes, the Group is structured into four divisions: Commercial Jets, Private Jets, Freight (Charter) and Consulting & Training (Baines Simmons, Clockwork Research and SafeSkys). Commercial Jets charters large airliners to move groups of any size. Air Partner Remarketing, which is within the Commercial Jet division, provides comprehensive remarketing programmes for all types of commercial and corporate aircraft to a wide range of international clients. Private Jets offers the Company's unique pre-paid JetCard scheme and on-demand charter. Freight charters aircraft of every size to fly almost any cargo anywhere, at any time. Baines Simmons is a world leader in aviation safety consulting specialising in aviation regulation, compliance and safety management. Clockwork Research is a leading fatigue risk management consultancy. SafeSkys is a leading Environmental and Air Traffic Control services provider to UK and International airports. Air Partner is headquartered alongside Gatwick airport in the UK. Air Partner operates 24/7 year-round. Air Partner is listed on the London Stock Exchange (AIR) and is ISO 9001:2015 compliant for commercial airline and private jet solutions worldwide. www.airpartner.com