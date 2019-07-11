Log in
AIR PARTNER PLC

(AIR)
07/11 11:35:05 am
79.5 GBp   +0.63%
AIR PARTNER : Grant of awards under the LTIP 2012
PU
07/03AIR PARTNER : Vesting of LTIP 2012 awards and PDMR notifications
PU
06/28AIR PARTNER : Issue of Equity, Application for Listing and TVR
PU
Air Partner : Grant of awards under the LTIP 2012

07/11/2019 | 01:12pm EDT

11 July 2019

LEI: 213800JLR6YIRMSCUS98

Air Partner plc

('Air Partner' or the 'Company')

Grant of awards under the Long Term Share Incentive Plan 2012 ('LTIP 2012')

Air Partner plc, the global aviation services group, announces that awards over ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') were granted under the LTIP 2012 ('Awards') to the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities on 11 July 2019:

Director

Position

Number of Ordinary Shares over which Nil-cost Options have been granted

Percentage of basic salary

Market Price on day preceding date of grant

Mark Briffa

Chief Executive Officer

335,696

100%

79.00p

Joanne Estell

Chief Financial Officer

182,278

75%

79.00p

Awards over Ordinary Shares were also granted over an aggregate of 870,475 Ordinary Shares to the Company's senior management team.

The extent to which the Awards become exercisable is determined by the achievement against performance conditions over a three-year period and the grantee's continued service during this period. The awards are then subject to a two-year holding period and become exercisable on the fifth anniversary of the grant.

The notifications below are provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:

Mark Briffa

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status:

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment:

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name:

Air Partner plc

b)

LEI:

213800JLR6YIRMSCUS98

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Identification code:

Ordinary shares of 1 pence each in Air Partner plc

GB00BD73628

b)

Nature of the transaction:

Grant of nil cost option award under the Air Partner Long Term Share Incentive Plan 2012 to acquire ordinary shares of 1p each in Air Partner plc

c)

Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

335,696

d)

Aggregated information:

Aggregated volume:

Price:

Not applicable - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction:

11July 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:

Joanne Estell

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status:

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment:

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name:

Air Partner plc

b)

LEI:

213800JLR6YIRMSCUS98

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Identification code:

Ordinary shares of 1 pence each in Air Partner plc

GB00BD73628

b)

Nature of the transaction:

Grant of nil cost option award under the Air Partner Long Term Share Incentive Plan 2012 to acquire ordinary shares of 1p each in Air Partner plc

c)

Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

182,278

d)

Aggregated information:

Aggregated volume:

Price:

Not applicable - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction:

11 July 2019

f)

Place of the transaction:

Outside a trading venue

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation 596/2014.

Enquiries:

Air Partner

01293 844788

Mark Briffa, CEO

Joanne Estell, CFO

TB Cardew (Financial PR advisor)

020 7930 0777

Tom Allison

07789 998 020

Alycia MacAskill

07876 222 703

Joe McGregor

07766 231 520

About Air Partner:

Founded in 1961, Air Partner is a global aviation services group that provides worldwide solutions to industry, commerce, governments and private individuals. The Group has two divisions‎: Charter division, comprising air charter broking and remarketing; and the Consulting & Training division. For reporting purposes, the Group is structured into four divisions: Commercial Jets, Private Jets, Freight (Charter) and Consulting & Training (Baines Simmons, Clockwork Research and SafeSkys). Commercial Jets charters large airliners to move groups of any size. Air Partner Remarketing, which is within the Commercial Jet division, provides comprehensive remarketing programmes for all types of commercial and corporate aircraft to a wide range of international clients. Private Jets offers the Company's unique pre-paid JetCard scheme and on-demand charter. Freight charters aircraft of every size to fly almost any cargo anywhere, at any time. Baines Simmons is a world leader in aviation safety consulting specialising in aviation regulation, compliance and safety management. Clockwork Research is a leading fatigue risk management consultancy. SafeSkys is a leading Environmental and Air Traffic Control services provider to UK and International airports. Air Partner is headquartered alongside Gatwick airport in the UK. Air Partner operates 24/7 year-round. Air Partner is listed on the London Stock Exchange (AIR) and is ISO 9001:2015 compliant for commercial airline and private jet solutions worldwide. www.airpartner.com

Disclaimer

Air Partner plc published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 17:09:06 UTC
