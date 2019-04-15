Air Partner : Make Business A Pleasure

Air Partner - 15 apr 2019

Business travel can take you to some fabulous cities. But that doesn't mean you need to miss out on the best these places have to offer. From destination bars to impressive meeting venues, here are four hotspots we recommend next time you're flying on business.

Business Meetings & Private Dining

The Dolder Grand, Zurich

Way up high, The Dolder Grand looks out over the Alps, the lake, and the city of Zurich. It's a majestic turreted building and the ideal setting for corporate events, large and small.

Since 1899 the hotel has shown hospitality to the good and the great, from royalty to Hollywood stars. After a complete renovation ten years ago it is now a perfect architectural match of traditional and modern, and home to an impressive art collection with works by Andy Warhol and Salvador Dalí.

Only twenty minutes from Zurich airport, the hotel is conveniently near the financial district but offers serenity from the bustle of the city. With impeccable hospitality it can cater for intimate private meetings right through to 600-seater presentations. Enjoy exclusive private dining with a bespoke menu put together by Michelin-starred chef Heiko Neider. Or for a grander affair, hold an impressive banquet in the historic ballroom.

When work is done, relax in an outdoor whirlpool and take in views of the glittering lake.

Nearest airport: Zurich

Flight time from London: Approx 1 hour 20 minutes

Recommended private jet:Nextant 400

A Spot of Self Care

The Ritz, Chanel Spa, Paris

When in need of some rejuvenation, the Chanel Spa at The Ritz Paris cannot fail to feed body and soul. The Ritz reopened in 2016, after a $600 million and four-year refurbishment; its revamped elegance summed up in the world's first Chanel Spa.

Coco Chanel kept a suite at The Ritz for over 30 years and the five gorgeous treatment rooms are designed in signature Chanel beige and black. The art deco inspired surroundings are undeniably elegant and graceful, including the iconic neo-classical swimming pool.

As for treatments, Le Grand Soin tops the bill. This two-hour massage and facial is a multi-sensory journey, with customised music and lighting. After a thorough consultation, the treatment is tailored to your physical and emotional requirements - in line with the spa's holistic approach to beauty.

Myofascial therapy focuses on the areas in your body and face that hold onto stress to release any tension. All you have to do is drift into a dreamlike state in a haze of beautifully scented products. You'll leave feeling deeply content and as beautiful as your surroundings.

Nearest airport: Paris Le Bourget

Flight time from London: Approx 1 hour

Recommended private jet:Citation Mustang

After Work Drinks (and a night cap)

The Bar Room and The Alley at Amateur Theatre at The Beekman, New York

It's fair to say that The Bar Room will transport you to another era. Enter the dimly-lit, glimmering world of old New York, sink into a plump sofa and savour an expertly crafted cocktail.

The Beekman is in Lower Manhattan at the foot of the Brooklyn Bridge. Its striking architecture and sumptuous décor make it one of New York's most stunning hotels and this destination bar is favoured by financiers, the fashion crowd and tech entrepreneurs.

The Bar Room sits beneath an impressive atrium which soars up through nine floors of Victorian wrought-iron railings to a glass pyramid. Portraits of writers and bookshelves filled with curios add to the atmosphere. Cocktails are named after literary figures, so unwind with a Harper Lee or a Truman Capote and enjoy dishes from the New American cuisine all-day menu.

For a night cap, try The Alley Cat Amateur Theatre. Once a hidden cellar, this 100-year old room is a dimly lit bar which nods to Tokyo's secret bars. Sample Japanese whiskey or boutique sake in the company of renowned musicians and DJs who frequent this late night hideaway.

Nearest airport: Teterboro

Flight time from London: Approx 8 hours

Recommended private jet:Global Express

Everything Under One Roof

Ett Hem, Stockholm

For a new and relaxed way to do business, Ett Hem is the answer.

Nestled in a peaceful, residential area of Ostermalm the handsome redbrick building was originally built as a private residence. Now, this Arts and Crafts Townhouse is a 12-bedroom guesthouse that epitomises Scandinavian cool. Hire the entire town house and you won't need to leave your whole business trip. Stay, hold meetings, entertain.

Designed to feel like you're staying in someone's home (Ett Hem literally means 'A Home'), guests are treated like family friends. Play the piano, wind down in the courtyard garden, or wander into the kitchen and the chef will rustle you up a snack. The gym and stone flagged spa are available 24/7, or head outdoors and run along the nearby nine km of forest tracks.

Its stunning decor is down to the talented Ilse Crawford and has the design world salivating over its elegant mix of antiques and classic design pieces.

This place offers home comforts as well as a relaxed place to work. The level of hospitality and food are exquisite and the team can cater for private dinners, meetings or parties - all with beautifully understated elegance.

Nearest airport: Bromma

Flight time from London: Approx 2 hours 15 minutes

Recommended private jet:Citation XLS

Get in touch with us for a private jet quote if you are planning to fly to one of these cities, or any other destination for business.

