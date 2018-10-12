Air Partner : Organizes Hosted Flights to IMEX America 2018 for Qualified Buyers

Air Partner - 12 Oct 2018

Air Partner teams up with IMEX America 2018 for the eighth consecutive year for the Hosted Buyers program. The Air Partner air charter team will be available at IMEX America 2018 at Booth B3427 to discuss all global business travel needs, as well as in the Hosted Buyers Lounge.

Air Partner, a global leader in group charter private aviation for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions or events (MICE), today announced that for the eighth consecutive year, the company has successfully managed more than 600 buyers travel bookings in partnership with IMEX America. IMEX America offers the largest hosted buyer program in North America, providing travel and accommodations to qualifying buyers from around the world.

'We are delighted to be working with IMEX for this event once again,' said Katie Daw, trading manager at Air Partner. 'It's not just a case of providing travel solutions for the attendees, Air Partner also works with IMEX to promote and support the event in any way we can. This is key to the successful relationship which we have built over a number of years and we are thankful to IMEX for the opportunity to extend the partnership for this prestigious event in Las Vegas'.

Last year,Air Partner arranged hundreds of group flights for clients from a variety of industries including MICE, automotive, financial services and corporations - an increase of more than 25% year-over-year for MICE travel, which ultimately showcases Air Partner's ability to accommodate travel across all industries. Being in the everchanging travel industry, Air Partner's team challenges themselves to consistently learn and adapt to the needs of the business travel community. This, coupled with more than 20 years' experience in the U.S., drives many clients to return to Air Partner year-over-year for their travel solutions.

With more specialized capabilities, Air Partner's Group Charter division can fly large numbers of passengers directly to destinations that might otherwise be unavailable on scheduled service. Clients may choose to combine scheduled service with air charter by having passengers travel to one central point where they can board the same chartered aircraft. Beyond the benefits of tailored schedules and unique requirements, travelers also enjoy Air Partner's ability to provide a unique, personalized experience at the airport and in-flight, including fully customized interior aircrafts and over-the-top catering options - enabling travel time to become part of the overall brand experience.

Overall, Air Partner's service offerings include private air travel solutions, cargo carter, group charter, emergency planning, aircraft remarketing and aviation safety consultancy and training, including air traffic control and wildlife management.

Air Partner's Group Charter division is exhibiting at IMEX America (Booth B3427) and will be available to meet with hosted buyers and attendees who are interested in arranging group travel for meeting and incentive events.

