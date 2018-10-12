Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Air Partner plc    AIR   GB00BD736828

AIR PARTNER PLC (AIR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Air Partner : Organizes Hosted Flights to IMEX America 2018 for Qualified Buyers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 05:18pm CEST

Air Partner - 12 Oct 2018

Air Partner teams up with IMEX America 2018 for the eighth consecutive year for the Hosted Buyers program. The Air Partner air charter team will be available at IMEX America 2018 at Booth B3427 to discuss all global business travel needs, as well as in the Hosted Buyers Lounge.

Air Partner, a global leader in group charter private aviation for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions or events (MICE), today announced that for the eighth consecutive year, the company has successfully managed more than 600 buyers travel bookings in partnership with IMEX America. IMEX America offers the largest hosted buyer program in North America, providing travel and accommodations to qualifying buyers from around the world.

'We are delighted to be working with IMEX for this event once again,' said Katie Daw, trading manager at Air Partner. 'It's not just a case of providing travel solutions for the attendees, Air Partner also works with IMEX to promote and support the event in any way we can. This is key to the successful relationship which we have built over a number of years and we are thankful to IMEX for the opportunity to extend the partnership for this prestigious event in Las Vegas'.

Last year,Air Partner arranged hundreds of group flights for clients from a variety of industries including MICE, automotive, financial services and corporations - an increase of more than 25% year-over-year for MICE travel, which ultimately showcases Air Partner's ability to accommodate travel across all industries. Being in the everchanging travel industry, Air Partner's team challenges themselves to consistently learn and adapt to the needs of the business travel community. This, coupled with more than 20 years' experience in the U.S., drives many clients to return to Air Partner year-over-year for their travel solutions.

With more specialized capabilities, Air Partner's Group Charter division can fly large numbers of passengers directly to destinations that might otherwise be unavailable on scheduled service. Clients may choose to combine scheduled service with air charter by having passengers travel to one central point where they can board the same chartered aircraft. Beyond the benefits of tailored schedules and unique requirements, travelers also enjoy Air Partner's ability to provide a unique, personalized experience at the airport and in-flight, including fully customized interior aircrafts and over-the-top catering options - enabling travel time to become part of the overall brand experience.

Overall, Air Partner's service offerings include private air travel solutions, cargo carter, group charter, emergency planning, aircraft remarketing and aviation safety consultancy and training, including air traffic control and wildlife management.

Air Partner's Group Charter division is exhibiting at IMEX America (Booth B3427) and will be available to meet with hosted buyers and attendees who are interested in arranging group travel for meeting and incentive events.

Book an Appointment for IMEX

Disclaimer

Air Partner plc published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 15:17:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIR PARTNER PLC
05:18pAIR PARTNER : Organizes Hosted Flights to IMEX America 2018 for Qualified Buyers
PU
05:03pAIR PARTNER : Organizes Hosted Flightsto IMEX America 2018 for Qualified Buyers
PU
10/09AIR PARTNER : unique hotels for incentives and team events
PU
10/09AIR PARTNER : Helping you find the right aircraft for the right event
PU
10/04AIR PARTNER : transports vital airport equipment on behalf of Libyan logistics c..
PU
09/26AIR PARTNER : Brexit brings more business travellers to Britain by private jet
PU
09/24AIR PARTNER PLC : half-yearly earnings release
09/20NOTICE OF RESULTS : 25 October
PU
09/17AIR PARTNER : 5 Wines Worth Flying For
PU
09/11AIR PARTNER : Notification of Results
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 54,3 M
EBIT 2019 6,33 M
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 21,9 M
Yield 2019 5,47%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,59x
EV / Sales 2020 0,49x
Capitalization 54,0 M
Chart AIR PARTNER PLC
Duration : Period :
Air Partner plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR PARTNER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,55  GBP
Spread / Average Target 50%
Managers
NameTitle
Mark A. Briffa Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Jackson Chairman
Joanne Elizabeth Estell Chief Financial Officer
Lee Pyle Group Head-Technology
Amanda Wills Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR PARTNER PLC-26.07%72
DELTA AIR LINES-8.07%35 590
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC18.87%21 841
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-10.63%15 358
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-23.66%15 028
AIR CHINA LTD.-43.02%13 977
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.