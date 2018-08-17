Air Partner : Remarketing is appointed by airBaltic as its exclusive remarketing agent for three B737-500 aircraft

Air Partner - 17 Aug 2018

Air Partner Remarketing ('Air Partner'), the leading aircraft remarketing broker, is pleased to announce that it has been appointed by airBaltic as its exclusive remarketing agent for three B737-500s.

The 1992 built aircraft, which hold the serial numbers 26880, 26883, and 26691, were all delivered to airBaltic in 2007 and have been operated continuously on its scheduled routes with 120 seat configurations.

airBaltic is a Latvian airline taking the best practices both from traditional network airlines and ultra-low cost carriers, offering passengers economy as well as full business class service. airBaltic serves over 70 destinations from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius, offering the largest variety of destinations and convenient connections via Riga to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Middle East. airBaltic was the first airline in the world to introduce the brand new Airbus A220-300 aircraft and this year announced another new order of up to 60 Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

The appointment continues a successful year for Air Partner Remarketing; earlier this year it concluded the sale of a 4th B777-200ER for Kenya Airways and has mandates to sell a number of other B777-200s, an ATR72, several ERJ-145s and a B747-200F, in addition to successful campaigns involving private jet aircraft.

Commenting on the appointment, Russ Hubbard, Director, Aircraft Remarketing - Air Partner, said:

'We are delighted to have been appointed by airBaltic as its exclusive remarketing agent for these aircraft. This tops off an excellent few months for Air Partner Remarketing, in which we have completed a number of transactions, and we are looking forward to using our expertise to deliver the best results for airBaltic.'

Air Partner Remarketing is a specialist aircraft remarketing company and acts for airlines, banks, lessors and other aircraft owners to help them sell or lease any surplus commercial jets, turboprops, helicopters or corporate jets, in addition to providing aircraft acquisition support and 24/7/365 ACMI leasing service to airlines around the world.

Air Partner Remarketing has offices in London, Singapore and the US and is part of the Air Partner plc group of companies.