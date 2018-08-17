Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Air Partner plc    AIR   GB00BD736828

AIR PARTNER PLC (AIR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/17 12:24:07 pm
113.55 GBp   -0.61%
01:11pAIR PARTNER : Remarketing is appointed by airBaltic as its exclusive..
PU
08/08AIR PARTNER : 5 Private Islands Worth Flying For
PU
07/31AIR PARTNER : Company Secretary Change
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Air Partner : Remarketing is appointed by airBaltic as its exclusive remarketing agent for three B737-500 aircraft

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 01:11pm CEST

Air Partner - 17 Aug 2018

Air Partner Remarketing ('Air Partner'), the leading aircraft remarketing broker, is pleased to announce that it has been appointed by airBaltic as its exclusive remarketing agent for three B737-500s.

The 1992 built aircraft, which hold the serial numbers 26880, 26883, and 26691, were all delivered to airBaltic in 2007 and have been operated continuously on its scheduled routes with 120 seat configurations.

airBaltic is a Latvian airline taking the best practices both from traditional network airlines and ultra-low cost carriers, offering passengers economy as well as full business class service. airBaltic serves over 70 destinations from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius, offering the largest variety of destinations and convenient connections via Riga to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Middle East. airBaltic was the first airline in the world to introduce the brand new Airbus A220-300 aircraft and this year announced another new order of up to 60 Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

The appointment continues a successful year for Air Partner Remarketing; earlier this year it concluded the sale of a 4th B777-200ER for Kenya Airways and has mandates to sell a number of other B777-200s, an ATR72, several ERJ-145s and a B747-200F, in addition to successful campaigns involving private jet aircraft.

Commenting on the appointment, Russ Hubbard, Director, Aircraft Remarketing - Air Partner, said:

'We are delighted to have been appointed by airBaltic as its exclusive remarketing agent for these aircraft. This tops off an excellent few months for Air Partner Remarketing, in which we have completed a number of transactions, and we are looking forward to using our expertise to deliver the best results for airBaltic.'

Air Partner Remarketing is a specialist aircraft remarketing company and acts for airlines, banks, lessors and other aircraft owners to help them sell or lease any surplus commercial jets, turboprops, helicopters or corporate jets, in addition to providing aircraft acquisition support and 24/7/365 ACMI leasing service to airlines around the world.

Air Partner Remarketing has offices in London, Singapore and the US and is part of the Air Partner plc group of companies.

Disclaimer

Air Partner plc published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 11:10:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIR PARTNER PLC
01:11pAIR PARTNER : Remarketing is appointed by airBaltic as its exclusive remarketing..
PU
08/14AIR PARTNER : Appoints Jack Burt as Vice President of U.S. Cargo
AQ
08/08AIR PARTNER : 5 Private Islands Worth Flying For
PU
07/31AIR PARTNER : Company Secretary Change
PU
07/26AIR PARTNER : Best of the brokers
AQ
07/18AIR PARTNER : lion relocation flight is a roaring success
PU
07/17AIR PARTNER : Private jet travel favoured among wealthy home buyers looking for ..
PU
07/11AIR PARTNER : Safeskys celebrates 25 years of defending aircraft from bird strik..
AQ
07/11AIR PARTNER : AGM Statement
PU
07/10AIR PARTNER : Baines Simmons celebrates 100 years of the RAF as the service laun..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 52,3 M
EBIT 2019 6,35 M
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 21,9 M
Yield 2019 4,93%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,72x
EV / Sales 2020 0,59x
Capitalization 59,7 M
Chart AIR PARTNER PLC
Duration : Period :
Air Partner plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR PARTNER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,63  GBP
Spread / Average Target 42%
Managers
NameTitle
Mark A. Briffa Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Bryce Saunders Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Chris Mann Chief Financial Officer
Lee Pyle Group Head-Technology
Amanda Wills Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR PARTNER PLC-18.39%76
DELTA AIR LINES-0.98%37 857
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC21.51%22 201
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-8.84%17 613
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP5.96%17 356
AIR CHINA LTD.-41.31%13 904
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.