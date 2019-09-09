Air Partner : Trading Statement

9 September 2019

LEI: 213800JLR6YIRMSCUS98

Air Partner plc

('Air Partner' or 'Group')

PRE-CLOSE TRADING UPDATE

Air Partner plc, the global aviation services group, announces a trading update for the six months ended 31 July 2019.

Since the Group's AGM statement on 26 June 2019, the operating environment has continued to be challenging across the global aviation industry. Despite this macroeconomic backdrop, Air Partner's first half performance has been slightly stronger than expected. It is now anticipated that the Group's profits will be more evenly weighted across the first and second half of the financial year.

The Board continues to expect that Air Partner will deliver performance in line with expectations for the full year.

The global charter market is a volatile industry and, against this backdrop, the Group manages the business for the long term. The Board remains committed to Air Partner's strategy of alignment to the needs of its global customer base and continues to assess organic and acquisitive investment opportunities for the Charter and Consulting & Training divisions to enhance or extend their services.

About Air Partner:

Founded in 1961, Air Partner is a global aviation services group providing aircraft charter, aviation safety consulting & training solutions and aviation managed services to industry, commerce, governments and private individuals, across civil and defence organisations. The Group has two divisions‎: Air Partner Charter, comprising Group Charter, Private Jets, Freight, Remarketing and Air Evacuation; and Baines Simmons, which comprises Consulting & Training and Aviation Managed Services.

Group Charter charters large airliners to move groups of any size. Private Jets offers the Company's unique pre-paid JetCard scheme and on-demand charter for up to 19 people. Freight charters aircraft of every size to fly almost any cargo anywhere, at any time. Air Partner Remarketing provides comprehensive remarketing programmes for all types of commercial and corporate aircraft to a wide range of international clients. Air Evacuation plans, executes and manages air support and air evacuations worldwide.

Baines Simmons' Consulting & Training department offers Aviation Safety Management and Fatigue Risk Management, while its Aviation Managed Services offering comprises Air Traffic Services, Wildlife Hazard Management and Aircraft Registry Services.

Air Partner has 14 offices across three continents, with its headquarters located alongside Gatwick airport in the UK. The group employs around 350 aviation professionals globally and operates 24/7. Air Partner is listed on the London Stock Exchange (AIR) and is the only publicly listed air charter broker and safety consultancy. It is ISO 9001:2015 compliant for commercial airline and private jet solutions worldwide. www.airpartner.com