Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Air Partner plc    AIR   GB00BD736828

AIR PARTNER PLC

(AIR)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/03 11:35:23 am
74.9 GBp   +2.04%
01:18pAIR PARTNER : Vesting of LTIP 2012 awards and PDMR notifications
PU
06/28AIR PARTNER : Issue of Equity, Application for Listing and TVR
PU
06/26AIR PARTNER : Results of voting at the AGM
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Air Partner : Vesting of LTIP 2012 awards and PDMR notifications

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 01:18pm EDT

3 July 2019

LEI: 213800JLR6YIRMSCUS98

Air Partner plc

('Air Partner' or the 'Company')

Vesting of Long Term Incentive Plan 2012 ('LTIP 2012') awards and PDMR notifications

Air Partner plc, the global aviation services group, announces that the Company has issued 463,747 ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') to Mark Briffa in relation to the vesting of share awards granted to him on 29 June 2016 under the Company's LTIP 2012 (the '2016 Award').

The 2016 Award was crystallised on achieving the below performance criteria for the period 1 February 2016 to 31 January 2019 for earnings per share ('EPS') and total shareholder return ('TSR') as approved by the Remuneration Committee.

Performance criterion

Weighting

Achieved

% of award to vest

EPS

2/3rd

Performance greater or equal to CPI + 10% per annum.

100%

TSR

1/3rd

Growth greater or equal to 16% per annum returns.

51.9%

Overall achievement

84.0%

As part of this transaction, the Company has been notified that Mark Briffa has sold 218,617 Ordinary Shares, to cover the associated tax liability from the share issue, and transferred the remaining shares to his spouse (Michelle Briffa) for nil consideration. Following this announcement, Mark Briffa (together with his connected parties, notably his spouse Michelle Briffa) holds 812,130 Ordinary Shares, representing 1.54% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.

The notification below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:

Mark Briffa

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status:

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment:

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name:

Air Partner plc

b)

LEI:

213800JLR6YIRMSCUS98

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Identification code:

Ordinary shares of 1 pence each in Air Partner plc

GB00BD73628

b)

Nature of the transaction:

Exercise of share option

c)

Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

463,747

d)

Aggregated information:

Aggregated volume:

Price:

Not applicable - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction:

1 July 2019

f)

Place of the transaction:

Outside a trading venue

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:

Mark Briffa

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status:

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment:

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name:

Air Partner plc

b)

LEI:

213800JLR6YIRMSCUS98

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Identification code:

Ordinary shares of 1 pence each in Air Partner plc

GB00BD73628

b)

Nature of the transaction:

Sale of 218,617 Shares by Mark Briffa for 72 pence each.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.7231

218,617

d)

Aggregated information:

Aggregated volume:

Price:

Not applicable - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction:

3 July 2019

f)

Place of the transaction:

London Stock Exchange

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:

Mark Briffa

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status:

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment:

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name:

Air Partner plc

b)

LEI:

213800JLR6YIRMSCUS98

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Identification code:

Ordinary shares of 1 pence each in Air Partner plc

GB00BD73628

b)

Nature of the transaction:

Transfer of 245,130 shares to spouse for nil consideration

c)

Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

245,130

d)

Aggregated information:

Aggregated volume:

Price:

Not applicable - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction:

3 July 2019

f)

Place of the transaction:

Outside a trading venue

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:

Michelle Briffa

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status:

Person closely associated with Mark Briffa (Chief Executive Officer)

b)

Initial notification/Amendment:

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name:

Air Partner plc

b)

LEI:

213800JLR6YIRMSCUS98

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Identification code:

Ordinary shares of 1 pence each in Air Partner plc

GB00BD73628

b)

Nature of the transaction:

Receipt of 245,130 shares following transfer from spouse for nil consideration

c)

Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

245,130

d)

Aggregated information:

Aggregated volume:

Price:

Not applicable - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction:

3 July 2019

f)

Place of the transaction:

Outside a trading venue

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation 596/2014.

Enquiries:

Air Partner

01293 844788

Mark Briffa, CEO

Joanne Estell, CFO

TB Cardew (Financial PR advisor)

020 7930 0777

Tom Allison

07789 998 020

Alycia MacAskill

07876 222 703

Joe McGregor

07766 231 520

About Air Partner:

Founded in 1961, Air Partner is a global aviation services group that provides worldwide solutions to industry, commerce, governments and private individuals. The Group has two divisions‎: Charter division, comprising air charter broking and remarketing; and the Consulting & Training division. For reporting purposes, the Group is structured into four divisions: Commercial Jets, Private Jets, Freight (Charter) and Consulting & Training (Baines Simmons, Clockwork Research and SafeSkys). Commercial Jets charters large airliners to move groups of any size. Air Partner Remarketing, which is within the Commercial Jet division, provides comprehensive remarketing programmes for all types of commercial and corporate aircraft to a wide range of international clients. Private Jets offers the Company's unique pre-paid JetCard scheme and on-demand charter. Freight charters aircraft of every size to fly almost any cargo anywhere, at any time. Baines Simmons is a world leader in aviation safety consulting specialising in aviation regulation, compliance and safety management. Clockwork Research is a leading fatigue risk management consultancy. SafeSkys is a leading Environmental and Air Traffic Control services provider to UK and International airports. Air Partner is headquartered alongside Gatwick airport in the UK. Air Partner operates 24/7 year-round. Air Partner is listed on the London Stock Exchange (AIR) and is ISO 9001:2015 compliant for commercial airline and private jet solutions worldwide. www.airpartner.com

Disclaimer

Air Partner plc published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 17:17:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIR PARTNER PLC
01:18pAIR PARTNER : Vesting of LTIP 2012 awards and PDMR notifications
PU
06/28AIR PARTNER : Issue of Equity, Application for Listing and TVR
PU
06/26AIR PARTNER : Results of voting at the AGM
PU
06/20AIR PARTNER : Iceland proving extremely popular with MICE travellers
PU
06/18AIR PARTNER : Awarded Managed Services Contract by Airbus
AQ
06/14AIR PARTNER : Awarded Managed Services Contract by Airbus
PU
06/11GROUP CHARTER : a guide for event organisers
PU
06/10AIR PARTNER : Five impactful ways to showcase your brand when travelling by grou..
PU
06/07AIR PARTNER : The Ultimate Honeymoon Escapes by Private Jet
PU
06/06AIR PARTNER PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 80,9 M
EBIT 2020 6,34 M
Net income 2020 4,60 M
Finance 2020 20,7 M
Yield 2020 7,84%
P/E ratio 2020 8,53x
P/E ratio 2021 7,98x
EV / Sales2020 0,22x
EV / Sales2021 0,18x
Capitalization 38,3 M
Chart AIR PARTNER PLC
Duration : Period :
Air Partner plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR PARTNER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,10  GBP
Last Close Price 0,73  GBP
Spread / Highest target 56,7%
Spread / Average Target 49,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 43,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark A. Briffa Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Jackson Chairman
Joanne Elizabeth Estell Chief Financial Officer
Lee Pyle Group Head-Technology
Amanda Wills Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR PARTNER PLC-15.05%48
DELTA AIR LINES INC.17.31%38 323
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC6.14%23 384
AIR CHINA LTD.28.80%19 087
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-2.79%13 295
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY18.37%12 528
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About