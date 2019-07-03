Air Partner : Vesting of LTIP 2012 awards and PDMR notifications

3 July 2019

LEI: 213800JLR6YIRMSCUS98

Air Partner plc

('Air Partner' or the 'Company')

Vesting of Long Term Incentive Plan 2012 ('LTIP 2012') awards and PDMR notifications

Air Partner plc, the global aviation services group, announces that the Company has issued 463,747 ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') to Mark Briffa in relation to the vesting of share awards granted to him on 29 June 2016 under the Company's LTIP 2012 (the '2016 Award').

The 2016 Award was crystallised on achieving the below performance criteria for the period 1 February 2016 to 31 January 2019 for earnings per share ('EPS') and total shareholder return ('TSR') as approved by the Remuneration Committee.

Performance criterion Weighting Achieved % of award to vest EPS 2/3rd Performance greater or equal to CPI + 10% per annum. 100% TSR 1/3rd Growth greater or equal to 16% per annum returns. 51.9% Overall achievement 84.0%

As part of this transaction, the Company has been notified that Mark Briffa has sold 218,617 Ordinary Shares, to cover the associated tax liability from the share issue, and transferred the remaining shares to his spouse (Michelle Briffa) for nil consideration. Following this announcement, Mark Briffa (together with his connected parties, notably his spouse Michelle Briffa) holds 812,130 Ordinary Shares, representing 1.54% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.

The notification below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Mark Briffa 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: Air Partner plc b) LEI: 213800JLR6YIRMSCUS98 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Identification code: Ordinary shares of 1 pence each in Air Partner plc GB00BD73628 b) Nature of the transaction: Exercise of share option c) Price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 463,747 d) Aggregated information: Aggregated volume: Price: Not applicable - single transaction e) Date of the transaction: 1 July 2019 f) Place of the transaction: Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Mark Briffa 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: Air Partner plc b) LEI: 213800JLR6YIRMSCUS98 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Identification code: Ordinary shares of 1 pence each in Air Partner plc GB00BD73628 b) Nature of the transaction: Sale of 218,617 Shares by Mark Briffa for 72 pence each. c) Price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) £0.7231 218,617 d) Aggregated information: Aggregated volume: Price: Not applicable - single transaction e) Date of the transaction: 3 July 2019 f) Place of the transaction: London Stock Exchange 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Mark Briffa 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: Air Partner plc b) LEI: 213800JLR6YIRMSCUS98 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Identification code: Ordinary shares of 1 pence each in Air Partner plc GB00BD73628 b) Nature of the transaction: Transfer of 245,130 shares to spouse for nil consideration c) Price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 245,130 d) Aggregated information: Aggregated volume: Price: Not applicable - single transaction e) Date of the transaction: 3 July 2019 f) Place of the transaction: Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Michelle Briffa 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Person closely associated with Mark Briffa (Chief Executive Officer) b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: Air Partner plc b) LEI: 213800JLR6YIRMSCUS98 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Identification code: Ordinary shares of 1 pence each in Air Partner plc GB00BD73628 b) Nature of the transaction: Receipt of 245,130 shares following transfer from spouse for nil consideration c) Price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 245,130 d) Aggregated information: Aggregated volume: Price: Not applicable - single transaction e) Date of the transaction: 3 July 2019 f) Place of the transaction: Outside a trading venue

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation 596/2014.

Enquiries: Air Partner 01293 844788 Mark Briffa, CEO Joanne Estell, CFO TB Cardew (Financial PR advisor) 020 7930 0777 Tom Allison 07789 998 020 Alycia MacAskill 07876 222 703 Joe McGregor 07766 231 520

About Air Partner:

Founded in 1961, Air Partner is a global aviation services group that provides worldwide solutions to industry, commerce, governments and private individuals. The Group has two divisions‎: Charter division, comprising air charter broking and remarketing; and the Consulting & Training division. For reporting purposes, the Group is structured into four divisions: Commercial Jets, Private Jets, Freight (Charter) and Consulting & Training (Baines Simmons, Clockwork Research and SafeSkys). Commercial Jets charters large airliners to move groups of any size. Air Partner Remarketing, which is within the Commercial Jet division, provides comprehensive remarketing programmes for all types of commercial and corporate aircraft to a wide range of international clients. Private Jets offers the Company's unique pre-paid JetCard scheme and on-demand charter. Freight charters aircraft of every size to fly almost any cargo anywhere, at any time. Baines Simmons is a world leader in aviation safety consulting specialising in aviation regulation, compliance and safety management. Clockwork Research is a leading fatigue risk management consultancy. SafeSkys is a leading Environmental and Air Traffic Control services provider to UK and International airports. Air Partner is headquartered alongside Gatwick airport in the UK. Air Partner operates 24/7 year-round. Air Partner is listed on the London Stock Exchange (AIR) and is ISO 9001:2015 compliant for commercial airline and private jet solutions worldwide. www.airpartner.com