Air Partner : YOUR FIRST FLIGHT WITH AIR PARTNER

As the world emerges from the coronavirus outbreak and our appetite for travel persists, we have seen a significant increase in demand for private jet travel particularly from first time clients who realise the safety, convenience and flexibility this service provides.

With the support of our world-leading Safety & Security division who advise the aviation industry, we have put industry-leading measures and guidance in place across our private jet charter flights to ensure that your risk is minimised as much as possible.

Navigating The Process Of Booking

We are already noticing that clients are using private jet services in place of first-class or business-class scheduled flights. Many scheduled flight routes have been cancelled as travel restrictions have cut demand, and its likely to take time for schedules to recover as travel requirements increase. Private charter offers a reliable alternative with guaranteed availability, so you have peace of mind that you will get to where you need to be and you'll have access to routes instantly as they open up. Secondly, private jet charter gives passengers much more control over their travel environment and enables you to effectively mitigate your risk of exposure. In addition to aligning with general industry practices of working with all partners to implement required safety measures on board, such as disinfecting the cabin and the provision of PPE, our Charter team have worked closely with our Safety & Security division to closely assess risk at every point of your journey. We are at the very forefront of the industry and are currently responsible for advising airlines on risk management as the travel industry starts to determine how they will approach these new challenges to maximise the safety of passengers. This means we can provide you with industry-leading guidance and advice so you can rest assured you can control and minimise your risk to exposure from the moment you leave your house to when you arrive at your final destination. With nearly 60 years of experience in aircraft charter and industry leading aviation safety & security solutions, Air Partner is the perfect choice for your first private jet charter.

If you're looking for a more secure alternative to scheduled flights and are new to flying privately, we have put together a simple guide to help you navigate the process of booking.

1. SEND YOUR ENQUIRY

When enquiring, it is helpful to include date, departure times, route, number of passengers and number of bags. In the current circumstances with various travel restrictions in place, we may ask for information about your citizenship and visas. Our team are highly experienced and will advise you on any travel documentation needed to meet country requirements.

2. CHOOSE YOUR AIRCRAFT

We will search the market to find the best solution for your flight and present you with a number of options to choose from. During these uncertain times, we are offering options for flexible cancellation, so you can book ahead with peace of mind.

3. BOOK

When you want to confirm and book your flight, your Account Manager will provide you with a contract to sign. We will then send your passenger brief detailing the route information. At this stage, we will request the passengers' passport details and discuss on-board preferences with you. All the details for your flight, including landing slots, handling and on-board dining are managed by us.