Q&A: Group charter for the automotive industry

Every year, we successfully organise group charter flights for numerous different projects within the automotive industry. Take a look at our most frequently asked questions by clients to discover how we can assist with your next automotive project.

What different type of automotive flight projects do you work across?

Our clients in the automotive industry have a wide range of reasons for chartering a flight, from product launches to press trips, test drives, conferences, and incentive events, through to corporate shuttles. A lot of the time it's a case of complicated, large-scale projects for which a huge number of guests from many different countries need to be flown to a central destination over a specific time period. We can also integrate scheduled flights if required, we have an in-house travel department who we work very closely with to provide a combination of group charter and commercial flights.

How many flights does Air Partner run annually for the automotive industry?

Over the last two years we flew over 83,000 passengers from the automotive industry to various events, to over 83 destinations globally. Our clients include a wide range of car manufacturers, suppliers and event agencies.

What's the benefit of working with a charter broker on automotive charter requirements?

Air Partner has the experience and access to a large aircraft database to source the most suitable aircraft for the client's requirements from a wide range of operators, whether it be a well-known flag carrier or a private aircraft operator. This alone provides a competitive advantage. Thanks to our excellent relationships with airlines, which we've built up over the last 58 years, we can offer our clients the very best terms - a key requirement for most companies in the automotive industry.

Safety is a key priority and Air Partner's charter division is closely supported by Baines Simmons safety consultancy and training, which also helps shape regulations for the aviation industry. Every airline we work is vetted for financial and operational reliability.

Our CharterPLUS guarantee additionally gives the client insurance cover and legal protection. In the event of financial failure of the contracted airline either before or during your trip, you would normally become an unsecured creditor. Under CharterPLUS, Air Partner will provide a suitable replacement aircraft and complete the contract up to 150% of the original value or refund your unused monies.

How does Air Partner ensure that everything goes according to plan?

Air Partner offers a complete service that includes the sourcing, handling and monitoring of all of the flight logistics. After every departure, the client receives a movement message via our 24-hour operations team, showing a clear overview of recent departures and their expected arrival time, as well as how many passengers and pieces of luggage are on board. When running events, this is valuable information that is extremely helpful for the organisers.

In the run-up to and during each automotive flight programme our experienced Account Managers work closely with our clients to meet their needs and ensure that everything runs smoothly. Air Partner representatives are available to travel with the flight if desired and take care of all the details that have been discussed arranged.

In the background the Air Partner operations team is available 24/7 and are actively monitoring all of our charters so we can be pro-active and react quickly in case of any unforeseen circumstances.

Depending on location, we can also organise off-airport check in to ensure that all goes smoothly and to save time when travelling back. This essentially means that the client can then let the guest check-in at the hotel.

From a financial perspective how can I ensure to work with a trustworthy partner?

Automotive flight programmes are usually very extensive and with significant investment from the client.. That's why it is of outmost importance to work with a financially reliable flight partner. Air Partner is an economically strong and transparent company. Due to its PLC status Air Partner is able n to meet the financial requirements of their automotive clients in giving them advanced payment options.

What's the benefit of chartering an aircraft?

There are many benefits, which include:

* Time saved - chartering an aircraft allows the client to choose the flight times that best suit with their event. It also allows a range of time saving benefits at the airport thanks the ability to use private terminals, where the passenger numbers allow.

* Range of airports - it opens up a wider range of airports, including smaller ones that may be closer to your end destination. Our Account Managers will be happy to advise which airports would be best suited to the client's requirements.

* Branded opportunities - with our ServicePLUS programme, we can offer a range of ways of communicating your brand when travelling. Anything from branding the headrests onboard to showcasing brand logos on the aircraft exterior.

* Control the group - chartering an aircraft is popular with the automotive industry as it allows the event organiser to keep the group together easily. No complicated schedules with delegates arriving at different times, everyone travels together which allows the event to stay on schedule.

* Start the event at the airport - we can arrange exclusive use of an airport lounge or private terminal which is popular with automotive clients. It allows the group to gather together and socialise in private. If the event is for a car launch, we can even arrange the car to be showcased at the departure airport itself.

* Logistics - Air Partner can take care of all the flight logistics, allowing the client to focus on the event itself. We can also arrange for a flight representative to join the flights, which is useful for additional assistance on-site.

* Individual requirements can be fulfilled - for example, if it's a press event, we can accommodate those travelling with camera and video equipment.

* Integrate scheduled flights - if the client has delegates travelling from multiple destinations, we can use scheduled flights to bring everyone together to one central hub.

