Air Products :' CEO to Speak at Bernstein's 36th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on May 27

05/20/2020 | 08:32am EDT

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE:APD) today announced that Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Seifi Ghasemi will speak at the virtual Bernstein 36th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. USET.

An audio webcast will be available on Air Products' Investor Relations Event Details web site.  

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for nearly 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals.

The Company had fiscal 2019 sales of $8.9 billion from operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $50 billion. More than 17,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

 

 

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/air-products-ceo-to-speak-at-bernsteins-36th-annual-strategic-decisions-conference-on-may-27-301062599.html

SOURCE Air Products


© PRNewswire 2020
