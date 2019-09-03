Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Air Products & Chemicals    APD

AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS

(APD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Air Products & Chemicals : 03 September 2019 Air Products' CFO Scott Crocco to Speak at Credit Suisse 32nd Annual Basic Materials Conference on September 10 View News Release →

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 12:07pm EDT

September 03, 2019 Lehigh Valley, Pa.

Air Products (NYSE:APD) today announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Scott Crocco will speak at the Credit Suisse 32nd Annual Basic Materials Conference in New York on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

An audio webcast will be available on Air Products' Investor Relations Event Details web site.

About Air Products
Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading Industrial Gases company in operation for over 75 years. The Company provides industrial gases and related equipment to dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the world's leading supplier of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment.

The Company had fiscal 2018 sales of $8.9 billion from operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $50 billion. Approximately 16,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com.

Disclaimer

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 16:06:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS
12:07pAIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS : 03 September 2019 Air Products' CFO Scott Crocco to S..
PU
11:31aAIR PRODUCTS : ' CFO Scott Crocco to Speak at Credit Suisse 32nd Annual Basic Ma..
PR
08/26AIR PRODUCTS : to Showcase Industrial Gas Solutions at Specialty & Agro Chemical..
PR
08/07AIR PRODUCTS : Awarded Contract to Supply POSCO Chemical's New Anode Material Ma..
PR
08/05AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS : 05 August 2019 Air Products Completes Acquisition of ..
PU
08/05AIR PRODUCTS : Completes Acquisition of GE's Gasification Business and Technolog..
PR
08/01AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS : 01 August 2019 Air Products' VP of IR to Present at J..
PU
08/01AIR PRODUCTS : ' Investor Relations VP to Present at Jefferies 2019 Industrials ..
PR
07/25AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS : DE/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial..
AQ
07/25AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS INC /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 9 067 M
EBIT 2019 2 205 M
Net income 2019 1 773 M
Debt 2019 1 188 M
Yield 2019 2,03%
P/E ratio 2019 28,3x
P/E ratio 2020 24,5x
EV / Sales2019 5,62x
EV / Sales2020 5,34x
Capitalization 49 783 M
Chart AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS
Duration : Period :
Air Products & Chemicals Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 239,36  $
Last Close Price 225,92  $
Spread / Highest target 19,5%
Spread / Average Target 5,95%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Seifollah Ghasemi Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Scott Crocco Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alyssa A. Budraitis Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Margaret G. McGlynn Independent Director
Chadwick C. Deaton Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS41.16%49 783
LINDE PLC21.07%101 995
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%80 158
AIR LIQUIDE17.47%59 658
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY33.88%48 358
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD27.85%41 190
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group