Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Air Products & Chemicals    APD

AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS (APD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Air Products & Chemicals : 05 February 2019 Air Products to Showcase Latest Innovations in Cryogenic Technology and Equipment for Poultry and Meat Production at IPPE View News Release →

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 10:19am EST

February 05, 2019 Lehigh Valley, Pa.

Air Products (NYSE:APD) will showcase its latest innovations in cryogenic technology and equipment for poultry and meat production at the International Production and Processing Expo (IPPE) in Atlanta, Georgia, from February 12-14. The company will have multiple pieces of equipment on display at its booth to help visitors learn about the many benefits of cryogenic technology for food processing.

Poultry and meat producers attending the show are invited to Air Products' booth #B7253 to check out the company's Freshline® MP and Freshline® IQ tunnel freezers, which offer efficiency, economy and hygiene, along with an optional remote monitoring system for troubleshooting and efficiency tracking from afar. Also on display will be the company's Freshline® IS solution, a tailor-made temperature control system that uses liquid nitrogen or carbon dioxide to deliver rapid, precise temperature control to a blender or mixer/grinder, enabling food manufacturers to optimize processing speed and product quality. The company will also highlight its ability to supply nitrogen and CO2 spiral freezers, which use a small footprint to provide continuous freezing or chilling of a wide variety of food products at high production rates.

Additionally, Air Products' knowledgeable food specialists will be on-hand to speak with poultry and meat processors about their specific food processing challenges. The company provides a range of cryogenic freezing and chilling solutions that can offer these processors multiple benefits over alternative systems, including faster freeze times, increased throughput, improved product quality and more.

Air Products also provides liquid nitrogen and carbon dioxide in a variety of flexible and reliable supply options. It also offers gaseous solutions including controlled atmosphere stunning, wastewater treatment, modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) and inerting.

As a leader in cryogenic technology applications, Air Products has the experience and technical know-how to help food processors address some of their toughest challenges. With food laboratories located in the U.S., Europe, and Asia, the company can test a customer's product on commercial-scale equipment to determine the feasibility of using cryogenic freezing or chilling for their specific process.

For more information about Air Products' complete portfolio of Freshline® solutions for poultry and meat production, call
800-654-4567 (outside of the U.S. 610-706-4730) or visit www.airproducts.com/food.

About Air Products
Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 75 years. The Company provides industrial gases and related equipment to dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the world's leading supplier of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment.

The Company had fiscal 2018 sales of $8.9 billion from operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $35 billion. Approximately 16,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com.

Disclaimer

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. published this content on 05 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 15:18:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS
10:19aAIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS : 05 February 2019 Air Products to Showcase Latest Inno..
PU
10:01aAIR PRODUCTS : to Showcase Latest Innovations in Cryogenic Technology and Equipm..
PR
01/30L'AIR LIQUIDE EMERGES AS THE LARGEST : L'Air Liquide S.A, The Linde Group, Praxa..
AQ
01/28Versum Materials, Entegris Announce Stock-Swap Merger Deal--Update
DJ
01/28Entegris, Versum in Talks to Combine -- WSJ
DJ
01/25AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS : Saudi Aramco and Air Products to Build Saudi Arabia's..
PR
01/25AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS : DE/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial..
AQ
01/25GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Vodafone, Credit Suisse, Starbucks, IBM
01/25AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS : 25 January 2019 Air Products Reports Strong Fiscal 20..
PU
01/25AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS INC /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 9 292 M
EBIT 2019 2 205 M
Net income 2019 1 764 M
Debt 2019 1 951 M
Yield 2019 2,72%
P/E ratio 2019 20,83
P/E ratio 2020 18,14
EV / Sales 2019 4,15x
EV / Sales 2020 3,99x
Capitalization 36 652 M
Chart AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS
Duration : Period :
Air Products & Chemicals Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 189 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Seifollah Ghasemi Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Scott Crocco Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alyssa A. Budraitis Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Margaret G. McGlynn Independent Director
Chadwick C. Deaton Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS4.27%36 652
LINDE PLC4.78%90 097
LINDE GROUP (THE)0.52%41 344
AIR WATER INC13.63%3 346
FOOSUNG CO LTD--.--%682
WONIK MATERIALS CO LTD--.--%271
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.