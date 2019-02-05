Air Products & Chemicals : 05 February 2019 Air Products to Showcase Latest Innovations in Cryogenic Technology and Equipment for Poultry and Meat Production at IPPE View News Release →

February 05, 2019 Lehigh Valley, Pa.

Air Products (NYSE:APD) will showcase its latest innovations in cryogenic technology and equipment for poultry and meat production at the International Production and Processing Expo (IPPE) in Atlanta, Georgia, from February 12-14. The company will have multiple pieces of equipment on display at its booth to help visitors learn about the many benefits of cryogenic technology for food processing.

Poultry and meat producers attending the show are invited to Air Products' booth #B7253 to check out the company's Freshline® MP and Freshline® IQ tunnel freezers, which offer efficiency, economy and hygiene, along with an optional remote monitoring system for troubleshooting and efficiency tracking from afar. Also on display will be the company's Freshline® IS solution, a tailor-made temperature control system that uses liquid nitrogen or carbon dioxide to deliver rapid, precise temperature control to a blender or mixer/grinder, enabling food manufacturers to optimize processing speed and product quality. The company will also highlight its ability to supply nitrogen and CO2 spiral freezers, which use a small footprint to provide continuous freezing or chilling of a wide variety of food products at high production rates.

Additionally, Air Products' knowledgeable food specialists will be on-hand to speak with poultry and meat processors about their specific food processing challenges. The company provides a range of cryogenic freezing and chilling solutions that can offer these processors multiple benefits over alternative systems, including faster freeze times, increased throughput, improved product quality and more.

Air Products also provides liquid nitrogen and carbon dioxide in a variety of flexible and reliable supply options. It also offers gaseous solutions including controlled atmosphere stunning, wastewater treatment, modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) and inerting.

As a leader in cryogenic technology applications, Air Products has the experience and technical know-how to help food processors address some of their toughest challenges. With food laboratories located in the U.S., Europe, and Asia, the company can test a customer's product on commercial-scale equipment to determine the feasibility of using cryogenic freezing or chilling for their specific process.

For more information about Air Products' complete portfolio of Freshline® solutions for poultry and meat production, call

800-654-4567 (outside of the U.S. 610-706-4730) or visit www.airproducts.com/food.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 75 years. The Company provides industrial gases and related equipment to dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the world's leading supplier of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment.

The Company had fiscal 2018 sales of $8.9 billion from operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $35 billion. Approximately 16,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com.