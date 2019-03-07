Air Products & Chemicals : 07 March 2019 Air Products Wins EcoVadis Gold Medal for Corporate Social Responsibility for Second Year in a Row View News Release →

March 07, 2019 Lehigh Valley, Pa.

Air Products (NYSE: APD), a leading global industrial gases company, today announced it has been awarded a gold medal for its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) performance in 2018 from EcoVadis, a multinational CSR ratings agency. It is the second year in a row in which Air Products has achieved the gold medal designation and EcoVadis' highest distinction.

'We are pleased to have earned gold medal status again this year,' said Richard Boocock, senior vice president, chief information officer and special advisor to the chairman at Air Products. 'Customers, current and future employees, and other stakeholders around the world are increasingly requesting information on a company's CSR programs and policies before conducting business. Finishing in the top five percent of companies examined by EcoVadis is a great achievement that we are proud of, is a validation of our belief in the higher purpose of our company and is a true benefit to our business.'

EcoVadis rates and continually monitors a company's CSR management and progress while offering tools to drive improvement. The EcoVadis rating methodology is based on 21 CSR criteria, which are organized in four main categories including: Environment; Labor & Human Rights; Ethics; and Sustainable Procurement. The 21 CSR criteria follow verifiable international CSR standards including: the Global Company Principles; the International Labour Organization conventions; the Global Reporting Initiative Standard; and ISO 26000.

Throughout the past year, Air Products achieved several sustainability and other workplace related recognition listings and awards. In the sustainability realm, the company was included in: the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America; the 100 Best Corporate Citizens List 2018 for CR Magazine; the Ethibel Sustainability Indexes; and the FTSE4Good Index Series. A larger listing of sustainability and other recognitions can be found at www.airproducts.com/Company/Sustainability/sustainability-recognition.aspx.

To learn more about Air Products' commitment to sustainability, please view our most recent Sustainability Report at www.airproducts.com/Company/Sustainability/sustainability-reports.aspx.

