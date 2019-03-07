Air Products & Chemicals : 07 March 2019 Air Products Wins EcoVadis Gold Medal for Corporate Social Responsibility for Second Year in a Row View News Release →

Log in
Air Products & Chemicals : 07 March 2019 Air Products Wins EcoVadis Gold Medal for Corporate Social Responsibility for Second Year in a Row

0
03/07/2019 | 10:23am EST

March 07, 2019 Lehigh Valley, Pa.

Air Products (NYSE: APD), a leading global industrial gases company, today announced it has been awarded a gold medal for its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) performance in 2018 from EcoVadis, a multinational CSR ratings agency. It is the second year in a row in which Air Products has achieved the gold medal designation and EcoVadis' highest distinction.

'We are pleased to have earned gold medal status again this year,' said Richard Boocock, senior vice president, chief information officer and special advisor to the chairman at Air Products. 'Customers, current and future employees, and other stakeholders around the world are increasingly requesting information on a company's CSR programs and policies before conducting business. Finishing in the top five percent of companies examined by EcoVadis is a great achievement that we are proud of, is a validation of our belief in the higher purpose of our company and is a true benefit to our business.'

EcoVadis rates and continually monitors a company's CSR management and progress while offering tools to drive improvement. The EcoVadis rating methodology is based on 21 CSR criteria, which are organized in four main categories including: Environment; Labor & Human Rights; Ethics; and Sustainable Procurement. The 21 CSR criteria follow verifiable international CSR standards including: the Global Company Principles; the International Labour Organization conventions; the Global Reporting Initiative Standard; and ISO 26000.

Throughout the past year, Air Products achieved several sustainability and other workplace related recognition listings and awards. In the sustainability realm, the company was included in: the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America; the 100 Best Corporate Citizens List 2018 for CR Magazine; the Ethibel Sustainability Indexes; and the FTSE4Good Index Series. A larger listing of sustainability and other recognitions can be found at www.airproducts.com/Company/Sustainability/sustainability-recognition.aspx.

To learn more about Air Products' commitment to sustainability, please view our most recent Sustainability Report at www.airproducts.com/Company/Sustainability/sustainability-reports.aspx.

About Air Products
Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 75 years. The company provides industrial gases and related equipment to dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the world's leading supplier of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment.
The Company had fiscal 2018 sales of $8.9 billion from operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $35 billion. Approximately 16,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com.

NOTE: This release may contain forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's reasonable expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release regarding important risk factors. Actual performance and financial results may differ materially from projections and estimates expressed in the forward-looking statements because of many factors not anticipated by management, including risk factors described in the company's Form 10K for its fiscal year ended September 30, 2018.

Disclaimer

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 15:22:01 UTC
