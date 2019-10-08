Air Products & Chemicals : 08 October 2019 Air Products to Highlight Latest Smart Furnace Atmosphere Monitoring and Control Solutions at Heat Treat 2019 View News Release →

Log in
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS

(APD)
Air Products & Chemicals : 08 October 2019 Air Products to Highlight Latest Smart Furnace Atmosphere Monitoring and Control Solutions at Heat Treat 2019

10/08/2019 | 03:31pm EDT

October 08, 2019 Lehigh Valley, Pa.

Air Products (NYSE:APD) will highlight its portfolio of industrial gas solutions, including the latest smart furnace atmosphere monitoring and control solutions, at Heat Treat 2019 in Detroit, Mich., from October 15-17. The company's smart systems feature Air Products' Process Intelligence, its IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things)-driven approach to process optimization, applying decades of experience in gas supply, applications knowledge and safety.

At booth 1807, Air Products will display its gas blend panel, which provides metals processors with precision blending and control for the optimum gas mixture. The company will also highlight its gas density sensor, an innovation in atmosphere measurement that optimizes furnace efficiency by measuring gas concentrations, as well as its tank monitoring system, which remotely monitors storage tank levels to enable NFPA compliance. In addition to helping customers manage their industrial gas supply, the tank monitoring system allows detection of abnormal gas usage and tracking of tank liquid and gas vaporizer temperature.

Application specialists will be on hand at Air Products' booth to speak with metals processors about the challenges they face in their day-to-day operations. The company offers industrial gas solutions and technical support that can help them improve product quality, reduce operating costs, increase production, and optimize gas use.

Dr. Liang He, Metals Processing application engineer at Air Products, also will present 'Troubleshooting and Optimization of Nitrogen-Hydrogen Furnace Atmospheres for Annealing ' on Tuesday, October 15, at 9:20 a.m. in room 251C (TCF Center). Dr. He will review years of field experience with nitrogen-hydrogen based atmosphere systems and share case studies of Air Products' innovative atmosphere monitoring and control solutions.

For more information about Air Products' industrial gases, equipment, and services for the metals processing industry, call 800-654-4567, email gigmrktg@airproducts.com, or visit www.airproducts.com/mp.

About Air Products
Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 75 years. The Company provides industrial gases and related equipment to dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the world's leading supplier of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment.

The Company had fiscal 2018 sales of $8.9 billion from operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $50 billion. Approximately 16,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com.

Disclaimer

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 19:30:05 UTC
