Air Products & Chemicals : 08 October 2019 Air Products to Highlight Latest Smart Furnace Atmosphere Monitoring and Control Solutions at Heat Treat 2019 View News Release →

October 08, 2019

Air Products (NYSE:APD) will highlight its portfolio of industrial gas solutions, including the latest smart furnace atmosphere monitoring and control solutions, at Heat Treat 2019 in Detroit, Mich., from October 15-17. The company's smart systems feature Air Products' Process Intelligence, its IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things)-driven approach to process optimization, applying decades of experience in gas supply, applications knowledge and safety.

At booth 1807, Air Products will display its gas blend panel, which provides metals processors with precision blending and control for the optimum gas mixture. The company will also highlight its gas density sensor, an innovation in atmosphere measurement that optimizes furnace efficiency by measuring gas concentrations, as well as its tank monitoring system, which remotely monitors storage tank levels to enable NFPA compliance. In addition to helping customers manage their industrial gas supply, the tank monitoring system allows detection of abnormal gas usage and tracking of tank liquid and gas vaporizer temperature.

Application specialists will be on hand at Air Products' booth to speak with metals processors about the challenges they face in their day-to-day operations. The company offers industrial gas solutions and technical support that can help them improve product quality, reduce operating costs, increase production, and optimize gas use.

Dr. Liang He, Metals Processing application engineer at Air Products, also will present 'Troubleshooting and Optimization of Nitrogen-Hydrogen Furnace Atmospheres for Annealing ' on Tuesday, October 15, at 9:20 a.m. in room 251C (TCF Center). Dr. He will review years of field experience with nitrogen-hydrogen based atmosphere systems and share case studies of Air Products' innovative atmosphere monitoring and control solutions.

For more information about Air Products' industrial gases, equipment, and services for the metals processing industry, call 800-654-4567, email gigmrktg@airproducts.com, or visit www.airproducts.com/mp.

