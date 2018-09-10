Air Products & Chemicals : 10 September 2018 Air Products to Share Developments in Liquefied Natural Gas Technology at Gastech Conference in Spain View News Release →

Log in
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS (APD)
Air Products & Chemicals : 10 September 2018 Air Products to Share Developments in Liquefied Natural Gas Technology at Gastech Conference in Spain

09/10/2018 | 08:52pm CEST

September 10, 2018 Lehigh Valley, Pa.

Air Products (NYSE:APD) will share the latest developments in liquefied natural gas (LNG) technology at the Gastech Conference & Exhibition in Barcelona, Spain, from September 17-20. As the world leader in LNG technology and equipment, Air Products offers solutions for a full range of LNG plants, including onshore or offshore, very small plants or mega trains, in a tropical location or an arctic climate.

Conference attendees are invited to stop by Air Products' stand F155 to speak with an industry specialist about the company's highly efficient, cost-effective process cycles and main cryogenic heat exchange equipment, which is the heart of an LNG facility. The company provides a wide range of products and services for the successful design, construction, start-up, and operation of an LNG facility and has shipped over 115 large coil wound heat exchangers to plants in 20 countries around the world.

Air Products' industry specialists will make the following presentations at Gastech:

  • Advances in Removing Heavy Hydrocarbons from LNG Liquefaction Feed Gas
    Tuesday, September 18, 9:30-10:00 AM
    Part of the T2.3 Gas Processing Technology Program Session
  • Debottlenecking: Getting the Most Out of Your LNG Plant
    Tuesday, September 18, 2:30-3:00 PM
    Part of the T2.5 Gas Processing Technology Program Session
  • Liquefaction Cycles for Floating LNG: From Concept to Reality
    Wednesday, September 19, 9:30-10:00 AM
    Part of the T1.7 Floating LNG Liquefaction Program Session
  • Coil Wound Heat Exchanger Design for an Evolving Market
    Wednesday, September 19, 10:00-10:30 AM
    Part of the T3.7 Advances in Equipment & Technology Program Session

Air Products' proprietary technology is vital to helping meet the world's increasing energy needs and desire for clean energy. The company manufactures its LNG equipment at a facility in Manatee County, Florida, where ready access to port services enables the company to manufacture LNG heat exchangers in a wide range of sizes to meet the market's demands. Air Products has provided equipment and technology to many leading LNG producers around the world and for the world's first off-shore floating LNG plants.

A majority of total worldwide LNG is produced with Air Products' technology. In support of the LNG industry, Air Products provides process technology and key equipment for the heart of the natural gas liquefaction process for large export plants, small and mid-sized LNG plants, floating LNG plants, and LNG peak shavers. Upstream, Air Products provides both nitrogen and natural gas dehydration membrane systems for offshore platforms. Downstream, Air Products provides dry inert gas generators for LNG carriers, shipboard membrane nitrogen systems, and land-based membrane and cryogenic nitrogen systems for LNG import terminals and base-load LNG plants.

For more information, visit the company at Gastech stand F155 or online at www.airproducts.com/LNG.

About Air Products
Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading Industrial Gases company in operation for over 75 years. The Company's core industrial gases business provides atmospheric and process gases and related equipment to manufacturing markets, including refining and petrochemical, metals, electronics, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the world's leading supplier of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment.

The Company had fiscal 2017 sales of $8.2 billion from continuing operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $35 billion. Approximately 15,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from a diversity of backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 18:51:04 UTC
