Air Products & Chemicals    APD

AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS

(APD)
  Report
News 
News

Air Products & Chemicals : 20 April 2020 Air Products Completes Acquisition of Five Operating Hydrogen Plants for $530 Million from PBF EnergyView News Release →

04/20/2020 | 07:11am EDT

April 20, 2020 Lehigh Valley, Pa.

Air Products (NYSE: APD) today announced it has completed the $530 million acquisition of five steam methane reformer (SMR) hydrogen production plants from PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF), and has commenced the long-term supply of hydrogen from those plants to PBF refineries. The newly acquired Air Products' SMRs, with a combined production capacity of almost 300 million standard cubic feet per day, are located in Torrance and Martinez, California and Delaware City, Delaware. Air Products initially announced this now closed deal on March 30.

'We are very pleased that in close cooperation with our long-standing partner PBF, which is one of largest independent refiners in North America, that we have been able to close on this transaction in record time. We have now started supplying hydrogen to PBF from the five SMRs that we have purchased from them. This deal is an excellent example and demonstrates our ability to execute our strategy of investing in long-term onsite deals, which includes asset acquisitions like we have successfully closed. We look forward to a continued long-term relationship with PBF,' said Seifi Ghasemi, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer at Air Products.

'PBF Energy is pleased to have worked cooperatively with Air Products, a global leader in the supply of hydrogen to refineries, to complete this transaction and expand the long-term relationship between our two companies,' said PBF's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tom Nimbley.

Air Products is known as a leader in the supply of hydrogen to refineries in order to make cleaner burning transportation fuels. Hydrogen is widely used in petroleum refining processes to remove impurities found in crude oil such as sulphur, olefins and aromatics to meet product fuels specifications. Removing these components allows gasoline and diesel to burn cleaner and thus makes hydrogen a critical component in the production of cleaner fuels needed by modern, efficient internal combustion engines.

The company also operates one of the most successful carbon capture projects in the world in Port Arthur, Texas, where the captured carbon dioxide (CO2) is injected into the ground and used for enhanced oil recovery in the state. Since 2013, Air Products has captured nearly 10 million tons of CO2 at Port Arthur that has been put to beneficial use.

Air Products currently operates 12 industrial gas facilities in California, which includes five hydrogen production plants. The hydrogen from these plants is used in the making of ultra-low sulphur transportation fuels (gasoline, diesel and jet). Air Products also supplies hydrogen for fueling and fueling infrastructure in California to support the growing fleet of hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles.

The Delaware City SMR is Air Products' first major asset operating in Delaware.

About Air Products
Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for nearly 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals.

The Company had fiscal 2019 sales of $8.9 billion from operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $50 billion. More than 17,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

About PBF Energy Inc.
PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) is one of the largest independent refiners in North America, operating, through its subsidiaries, oil refineries and related facilities in California, Delaware, Louisiana, New Jersey and Ohio. Our mission is to operate our facilities in a safe, reliable and environmentally responsible manner, provide employees with a safe and rewarding workplace, become a positive influence in the communities where we do business, and provide superior returns to our investors.

NOTE: This release may contain forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's reasonable expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release regarding important risk factors. Actual performance and financial results may differ materially from projections and estimates expressed in the forward-looking statements because of many factors not anticipated by management, including risk factors described in the company's Form 10K for its fiscal year ended September 30, 2019.

Disclaimer

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. published this content on 20 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2020 11:10:17 UTC
