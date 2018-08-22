Air Products & Chemicals : 22 August 2018 Air Products Acquires BHGE’s Rotoflow™ Turboexpander Business; Extends Its Specialty Equipment/Services Capabilities View News Release →

August 22, 2018 Lehigh Valley, Pa.

Air Products (NYSE:APD) announced today it has acquired the Rotoflow™ turboexpander business from Baker Hughes, a GE company. Air Products acquired all engineering and service capabilities to continue providing world-class service to Rotoflow™ customers. The transaction has closed*, and financial terms are not being disclosed.

This acquisition extends Air Products' existing world-scale industrial gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) turboexpander capabilities into growing hydrocarbon, petrochemical and energy segments. 'Air Products already provides key proprietary equipment, services and industrial gases to many existing Rotoflow customers, and we are looking forward to expanding those relationships,' said Air Products' Executive Vice President Dr. Samir J. Serhan.

Air Products has designed and manufactured over 1,600 high quality turboexpanders as an integral part of large industrial gas and LNG projects executed over the company's 75+-year history. Recent projects include the world's largest industrial gases facility in Jazan, Saudi Arabia and the proprietary LNG technology provided for the floating liquefied natural gas projects off-shore Malaysia. Both projects utilized Air Products' leading turboexpander technology. The integration of the Rotoflow technology will enhance Air Products' existing capabilities.

The combination of the existing Air Products and Rotoflow turboexpander capabilities will be integrated into a new Air Products business division known as 'Rotoflow, an Air Products Business.'

'We are confident Air Products will be a great home for the Rotoflow turboexpander business,' said Luca Maria Rossi, Vice President Product Management of BHGE's Turbomachinery & Process Solutions. BHGE will continue to supply Turboexpander units and related services, which are suitable for a variety of gas processing and other industrial applications, under the trade name of Nuovo Pignone™.'

NOTE: This release may contain forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's reasonable expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release regarding important risk factors. Actual performance and financial results may differ materially from projections and estimates expressed in the forward-looking statements because of many factors not anticipated by management, including risk factors described in the company's Form 10K for its fiscal year ended September 30, 2017.

*The transaction closed June 30, 2018.