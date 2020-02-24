Air Products & Chemicals : 24 February 2020 Air Products Foundation Makes $100,000 Grant to Assist Novel Coronavirus Recovery Efforts in China View News Release →

Log in
Air Products & Chemicals : 24 February 2020 Air Products Foundation Makes $100,000 Grant to Assist Novel Coronavirus Recovery Efforts in China

02/24/2020 | 02:13pm EST

February 24, 2020 Lehigh Valley, Pa.

Air Products (NYSE:APD) today announced that the Air Products Foundation has awarded a $100,000 grant, approximately 700,000 renminbi, to assist novel coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery efforts in China.

'As the world navigates the challenges and threats from COVID-19, I want to express my full support-and the support and solidarity of all of Air Products-as many dedicated organizations and individuals continue their important work,' said Seifi Ghasemi, chairman, president and chief executive officer at Air Products. 'I am very proud of our teams in China, across Asia and around the world who have been working hand in hand and supporting each other with one common goal: keeping our employees safe and continuing to support our customers, operations and local communities.'

Air Products has almost 4,000 employees in China, but none based in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak.

The Air Products Foundation grant builds on other company efforts, including an earlier donation of 500,000 renminbi, approximately $70,000, from Air Products China to the Red Cross in China to support the most urgent medical care needs. In addition, Air Products has continued to deliver needed medical liquid oxygen and helium to hospitals in the Hubei province and across China.

The Air Products Foundation's mission is to build meaningful relationships with charitable organizations that share the values inherent in Air Products' higher purpose, which is rooted in:

  • attracting and engaging talented and motivated employees;
  • strengthening the quality of life in our host communities; and
  • promoting collaboration among people of different cultures and backgrounds.

For more information on the Air Products Foundation's philanthropic efforts, visit Air Products' Corporate Citizenship webpage.

About Air Products
Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for nearly 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals.

The Company had fiscal 2019 sales of $8.9 billion from operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $55 billion. More than 17,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

