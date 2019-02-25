Air Products & Chemicals : 25 February 2019 Air Products Reaches Mechanical Completion of World's Largest Industrial Gas Complex in Jazan, Saudi Arabia With Zero Lost Time Injuries in 25 Million Worker Hours View News Release →

Log in
Air Products & Chemicals : 25 February 2019 Air Products Reaches Mechanical Completion of World's Largest Industrial Gas Complex in Jazan, Saudi Arabia With Zero Lost Time Injuries in 25 Million Worker Hours

02/25/2019 | 01:23pm EST

February 25, 2019 Lehigh Valley, Pa.

Air Products (NYSE: APD), a leading global industrial gases company, is proud of its earned reputation of successfully executing the engineering, building, owning and operating of large-scale projects for customers around the world. Today, Air Products announced it has added another successful large-scale example to its build, own and operate model portfolio, as the company has achieved mechanical completion of the largest industrial gas complex in the world in Jazan, Saudi Arabia. And if successful completion of the plant, with its remote location and regional climate challenges was not enough, the Air Products team completed the world-scale complex without a lost time injury in 25 million worker hours.
'For the Air Products team members involved to complete this project with the extensive worker hours required, facing varied challenges, and to do so without a lost time injury is a truly exceptional milestone. It speaks of the dedication to safety, and extreme focus on the task to be completed. The confirmation of our success was the agreement of the customer that we had reached the mechanical completion stage of the construction project. Going forward, when a prospective customer is interested in Air Products' expertise, we can point to a map and say, let me tell you what we accomplished at Jazan,' said Dr. Samir J Serhan, executive vice president at Air Products.
In April 2015, Air Products announced it had been awarded a 20-year contract by Saudi Aramco, the world's largest company, under a joint venture (JV) of Air Products (25%) and ACWA Holding (75%) to build, own and operate the world's largest industrial gas complex to supply 75,000 metric tons per day (20,000 oxygen and 55,000 nitrogen) to Saudi Aramco's refinery and Integrated Gasification Combined Cycle being built in Jazan, Saudi Arabia.
The Jazan Project was executed by Air Products' major execution centers in the United Kingdom, United States, China and India with active engagement of employees in Saudi Arabia. The now mechanically complete industrial gas complex is expected to be brought onstream in phases in 2019.
'Overall it took approximately three years to engineer, procure and construct the world's largest industrial gas facility. The project is significantly larger than anything executed by Air Products to date, and the global company engineering effort speaks to our engineering capabilities and expertise. On top of that, there was the massive recruitment effort to bring the construction workforce and others to the location, train them, and have them understand our focus on safety. The construction success and safety results all speak to the execution by our team,' said Dr. Serhan.
The Jazan project effort required the hiring of new sub-contractors for almost all of the construction scope. At peak construction periods, a workforce of 6,000 people were at the site. The result was a multi-national team of people from over 30 countries filling the varied roles necessary for the construction project.

About Air Products
Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 75 years. The company provides industrial gases and related equipment to dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the world's leading supplier of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment.

The Company had fiscal 2018 sales of $8.9 billion from operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $35 billion. Approximately 16,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com.

NOTE: This release may contain forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's reasonable expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release regarding important risk factors. Actual performance and financial results may differ materially from projections and estimates expressed in the forward-looking statements because of many factors not anticipated by management, including risk factors described in the company's Form 10K for its fiscal year ended September 30, 2018.

Disclaimer

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 18:22:10 UTC
