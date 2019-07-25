Air Products & Chemicals : 25 July 2019 Air Products Reports Very Strong Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results View News Release →
July 25, 2019 Lehigh Valley, Pa.
Q3 FY19 (all from continuing operations; comparisons versus prior year):
GAAP EPS of $2.20 and GAAP net income of $488 million, both up 13 percent
Record adjusted EPS of $2.17*, up 11 percent; adjusted EPS up 14 percent on a constant currency basis
Record adjusted EBITDA margin of 40.1 percent*, up 380 basis points
Highlights
Completed asset buyback: two air separation units from Jinmei Huayu in Shanxi Province, China
Korea wins: awarded contracts to supply MEMC Korea's new 300mm silicon wafer fab in Cheonan and POSCO Chemical's new cathode material manufacturing complex in Gwangyang
Guidance
Fiscal 2019 full-year adjusted EPS guidance in the range of $8.20 to $8.25* per share, up more than 10 percent* over prior year at midpoint; fiscal 2019 fourth quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $2.26 to $2.31 per share*, up 13 to 16 percent* over fiscal 2018 fourth quarter
Expected fiscal year 2019 capital spending in the range of $2.4 to $2.5 billion
*The results and guidance in this release, including in the highlights above, include references to non-GAAP continuing operations measures and are identified by the word 'adjusted' preceding the measure. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results can be found below.
Air Products (NYSE:APD) reported GAAP net income from continuing operations of $488 million and GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations of $2.20 for its fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2019. These results include several disclosed items which total to a $0.03 EPS benefit.
On a non-GAAP basis, quarterly adjusted net income from continuing operations of $481 million and record adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of $2.17 increased 12 and 11 percent, respectively, over the prior year. On a constant currency basis, diluted adjusted EPS from continuing operations increased 14 percent.
Third quarter sales of $2.2 billion decreased two percent, as four percent higher pricing and two percent higher volumes were more than offset by four percent unfavorable currency; three percent from a contract modification to a tolling agreement in India, which impacts sales but not profits; and one percent lower energy cost pass-through. Excluding the Jazan sale of equipment project, volumes grew four percent due to new plants and base business growth. Pricing improved in all three regions.
Record adjusted EBITDA of $892 million increased nine percent over the prior year. Sequentially, adjusted EBITDA increased eight percent on strong performance in all regions, particularly driven by the Lunar New Year recovery in Asia. Record adjusted EBITDA margin of 40.1 percent increased 380 basis points over the prior year.
Commenting on the results, Seifi Ghasemi, chairman, president and chief executive officer, said, 'The committed team at Air Products continues to execute on our well-defined short- and long-term strategy. Our adjusted EPS of $2.17 was the highest ever and 11 percent higher than last year. Our adjusted EBITDA margin of 40 percent was also a record high and 1,500 basis points higher than five years ago when we set our goal to be the best industrial gas company in the world. I want to thank all of our employees around the world who work hard every day to deliver these results.'
Air Products Q3FY19 Earnings Release - Tables
Third Quarter Results by Business Segment
Industrial Gases - Americas sales of $955 million increased one percent over the prior year, as four percent higher pricing was partially offset by two percent unfavorable currency and one percent lower energy pass-through. Underlying volumes grew one percent, but were offset by a contact termination that occurred in the third quarter of the prior year. Record adjusted EBITDA of $410 million increased seven percent and adjusted EBITDA margin of 42.9 percent increased 270 basis points from the prior year, primarily driven by higher pricing.
Industrial Gases - EMEA sales of $495 million decreased 12 percent from prior year. Strong pricing contributed four percent, and volumes increased two percent over the prior year. These results were offset by five percent unfavorable currency, two percent lower energy pass-through, and an 11 percent decrease from the India contract modification. Adjusted EBITDA of $190 million increased two percent over the prior year; on a constant currency basis, adjusted EBITDA increased seven percent. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 38.4 percent increased 520 basis points over the prior year; excluding the impact of the India contract modification, adjusted EBITDA margin was up approximately 100 basis points.
Industrial Gases - Asia sales of $679 million increased nine percent over the prior year. Volumes increased 10 percent, driven primarily by new projects, mainly the Lu'An gasification project. Pricing increased five percent, with strength across all major product lines and countries. Unfavorable currency had a negative six percent impact. Record adjusted EBITDA of $334 million increased 24 percent, and record adjusted EBITDA margin of 49.2 percent increased 590 basis points over the prior year on strong volumes, pricing and productivity. Sequentially, volumes and adjusted EBITDA improved eight and 12 percent, respectively, on the strong Lunar New Year recovery and new plant start-ups.
Outlook
Ghasemi said, 'We remain very optimistic about the future of Air Products. We are confident our strategy differentiates us and gives us the capability to continue growing earnings per share by more than 10 percent per year over the long term. We have demonstrated this over the past five years, with adjusted EPS growth averaging 13 percent annually.'
Air Products expects full-year fiscal 2019 adjusted EPS guidance in the range of $8.20 to $8.25 per share, up more than 10 percent over prior year at midpoint. For the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter, Air Products expects adjusted EPS of $2.26 to $2.31 per share, up 13 to 16 percent over the fiscal 2018 fourth quarter.
Air Products expects capital expenditures in the range of $2.4 to $2.5 billion for full-year fiscal 2019.
Effective October 1, 2018, Air Products adopted the new revenue recognition standard, which had no material impact on the company's financial statements. Management has provided adjusted EPS on a continuing operations basis. While Air Products might have additional impacts from the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act adopted in late 2017, or incur additional costs for items such as cost reduction actions and pension settlements in future periods, it is not possible, without unreasonable efforts, to identify the amount or significance of these events or the potential for other transactions that may impact future GAAP EPS or the effective tax rate. Management does not believe these items to be representative of underlying business performance. Management is unable to reconcile, without unreasonable effort, the Company's forecasted range of adjusted EPS to a comparable GAAP range.
About Air Products
Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading Industrial Gases company in operation for over 75 years. The Company provides industrial gases and related equipment to dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the world's leading supplier of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment.
The Company had fiscal 2018 sales of $8.9 billion from operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $50 billion. Approximately 16,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com.
NOTE: This release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about earnings guidance, business outlook and investment opportunities. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. While forward-looking statements are made in good faith and based on assumptions, expectations and projections that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, actual performance and financial results may differ materially from projections and estimates expressed in the forward-looking statements because of many factors, including, without limitation: changes in global or regional economic conditions, supply and demand dynamics in market segments we serve, or in the financial markets; risks associated with having extensive international operations, including political risks, risks associated with unanticipated government actions and risks of investing in developing markets; project delays, contract terminations or customer cancellations or postponement of projects and sales; future financial and operating performance of major customers and joint venture partners; our ability to develop, implement, and operate new technologies, or to execute the projects in our backlog; tariffs, economic sanctions and regulatory activities in jurisdictions in which we and our affiliates and joint ventures operate; the impact of environmental, tax or other legislation, as well as regulations affecting our business and related compliance requirements, including regulations related to global climate change; changes in tax rates and other changes in tax law; the timing, impact and other uncertainties relating to acquisitions and divestitures, including our ability to integrate acquisitions and separate divested businesses, respectively; risks relating to cybersecurity incidents, including risks from the interruption, failure or compromise of our information systems; catastrophic events, such as natural disasters, acts of war, or terrorism; the impact of price fluctuations in natural gas and disruptions in markets and the economy due to oil price volatility; costs and outcomes of legal or regulatory proceedings and investigations; asset impairments due to economic conditions or specific events; significant fluctuations in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates from those currently anticipated; damage to facilities, pipelines or delivery systems, including those we own or operate for third parties; availability and cost of raw materials; the success of productivity and operational improvement programs; and other risk factors described in the Company's Form 10-K for its fiscal year ended September 30, 2018. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the assumptions, beliefs, or expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances upon which any such forward-looking statements are based.
Air Products and Chemicals Inc. published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 10:29:02 UTC