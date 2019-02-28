Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Air Products & Chemicals    APD

AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS

(APD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Air Products & Chemicals : 28 February 2019 Air Products' CFO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 7 View News Release →

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 02:56pm EST

February 28, 2019 Lehigh Valley, Pa.

Air Products (NYSE:APD) today announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Scott Crocco will participate in a Q&A session at the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference in New York on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. ET.

An audio webcast of the Q&A discussion will be available on Air Products' Investor Relations Event Details web site.

About Air Products
Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 75 years. The Company provides industrial gases and related equipment to dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the world's leading supplier of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment.

The Company had fiscal 2018 sales of $8.9 billion from operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $35 billion. Approximately 16,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com.

Disclaimer

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 19:55:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS
02:56pAIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS : 28 February 2019 Air Products' CFO to Speak at J.P. M..
PU
02:42pAIR PRODUCTS : ' CFO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Indust..
PR
02/27AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS : 27 February 2019 Air Products to Highlight Industrial..
PU
02/27AIR PRODUCTS : to Highlight Industrial Gases for Improved Natural, Organic and P..
PR
02/25AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS : 25 February 2019 Air Products Reaches Mechanical Comp..
PU
02/25AIR PRODUCTS : Reaches Mechanical Completion of World's Largest Industrial Gas C..
PR
02/18AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS : 18 February 2019 Air Products Wins Contract for Golde..
PU
02/18AIR PRODUCTS : Wins Contract for Golden Pass LNG Export Project
PR
02/13AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS : 13 February 2019 Air Products' CEO to Speak at Barcla..
PU
02/13AIR PRODUCTS : ' CEO to Speak at Barclays Industrial Select Conference on Februa..
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 9 315 M
EBIT 2019 2 213 M
Net income 2019 1 774 M
Debt 2019 1 849 M
Yield 2019 2,50%
P/E ratio 2019 22,67
P/E ratio 2020 19,61
EV / Sales 2019 4,48x
EV / Sales 2020 4,30x
Capitalization 39 885 M
Chart AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS
Duration : Period :
Air Products & Chemicals Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 191 $
Spread / Average Target 5,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Seifollah Ghasemi Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Scott Crocco Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alyssa A. Budraitis Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Margaret G. McGlynn Independent Director
Chadwick C. Deaton Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS13.37%39 885
LINDE PLC11.83%96 159
LINDE GROUP (THE)0.57%41 164
AIR WATER INC9.02%3 243
FOOSUNG CO LTD--.--%686
WONIK MATERIALS CO LTD--.--%279
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.