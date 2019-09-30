Log in
Air Products & Chemicals : 30 September 2019 Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Fourth Quarter Earnings Teleconference on November 7 View News Release →

09/30/2019 | 09:28am EDT

September 30, 2019 Lehigh Valley, Pa.

Air Products (NYSE:APD) will release its fiscal 2019 fourth quarter financial results on Thursday, November 7, 2019 before the stock market opens and will review these results later that day in a teleconference at 10:00 a.m. ET. The teleconference will be open to the public and the media in listen-only mode by telephone and Internet broadcast.

Live teleconference: 323-794-2598
Passcode: 2097101
Internet broadcast/slides: Available on the Event Details page on Air Products' Investor Relations website.

Telephone replay: 888-203-1112 (domestic) or 719-457-0820 (international)
Passcode: 2097101
Available from 2:00 p.m. ET on November 7 through 2:00 p.m. ET on November 14, 2019.
Internet replay: Available on the Event Details page on Air Products' Investor Relations website.

About Air Products
Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 75 years. The Company provides industrial gases and related equipment to dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the world's leading supplier of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment.

The Company had fiscal 2018 sales of $8.9 billion from operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $50 billion. Approximately 16,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com.

Disclaimer

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 13:27:02 UTC
