Air Products & Chemicals : 3Q Profit Falls 8.5%

07/23/2020 | 06:35am EDT

By Adriano Marchese

Air Products & Chemicals Inc. on Thursday reported a 8.5% fall in third-quarter profit, largely due to the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the business.

The Lehigh Valley, Pa.-based gas and chemical company earned a profit of $446.5 million, or $2.01 a share, compared with $488 million, or $2.20 a share, for the same period last year.

The company estimates its EPS was hit between 35 cents and 40 cents by the effects of Covid-19.

Air Products & Chemicals reported an adjusted profit of $2.01 a share for the quarter, compared with $1.98 which analysts polled on FactSet had forecast.

Sales fell to $2.07 billion from $2.2 billion.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 824 M - -
Net income 2020 1 860 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 344 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 34,7x
Yield 2020 1,73%
Capitalization 65 265 M 65 265 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 7,55x
Nbr of Employees 17 570
Free-Float 88,1%
Chart AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS
Duration : Period :
Air Products & Chemicals Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 267,32 $
Last Close Price 295,51 $
Spread / Highest target 6,93%
Spread / Average Target -9,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Seifollah Ghasemi Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Samir J. Serhan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Scott Crocco Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard John Boocock Senior Vice President-Chief Information Officer
Peter Hagger Vice President-Global Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS25.75%65 265
LINDE PLC15.24%128 849
AIR LIQUIDE10.54%76 240
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-6.71%70 076
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY5.12%51 708
DOW INC0.00%32 844
