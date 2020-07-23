Air Products & Chemicals : 3Q Profit Falls 8.5%

By Adriano Marchese

Air Products & Chemicals Inc. on Thursday reported a 8.5% fall in third-quarter profit, largely due to the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the business.

The Lehigh Valley, Pa.-based gas and chemical company earned a profit of $446.5 million, or $2.01 a share, compared with $488 million, or $2.20 a share, for the same period last year.

The company estimates its EPS was hit between 35 cents and 40 cents by the effects of Covid-19.

Air Products & Chemicals reported an adjusted profit of $2.01 a share for the quarter, compared with $1.98 which analysts polled on FactSet had forecast.

Sales fell to $2.07 billion from $2.2 billion.

