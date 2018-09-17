Air Products & Chemicals : Raises Prices on Some Gas Products By Up to 25%

By Colin Kellaher



Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (APD) on Monday said it is raising North American prices for liquid and bulk industrial gas products by up to 25% due to rising costs for sourcing, production and delivery.

The Lehigh Valley, Pa., supplier of industrial gases said the increases are effective Oct. 1 or as contracts permit.

Air Products said it will raise prices by up to 25% for liquid and bulk hydrogen, and up to 20% for liquid argon. Prices will rise by up to 15% for liquid nitrogen and liquid oxygen, and by up to 10% for liquid carbon dioxide.

Air Products said it also plans to raise helium prices, adding that the increases will be based on supply and demand and cost situations.

The company in June announced price increases of up to 20% for liquid and bulk helium, up to 15% for liquid argon, and up to 10% for liquid and bulk hydrogen that took effect July 1.

