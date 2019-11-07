Log in
Air Products & Chemicals : and Chemicals Profit Rises

0
11/07/2019 | 06:31am EST

By Patrick Thomas

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) said its profit rose for its fourth quarter, but missed analysts' expectations as sales declined from a year earlier.

The gas-and-chemical vendor reported a profit of $503.2 million, or $2.27 a share, compared with $452.9 million, or $2.05 a share, a year ago.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $2.27 a share. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting earnings of $2.32 a share, or $2.30 a share on an adjusted basis.

Sales fell to $2.28 billion from $2.30 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected $2.36 billion of revenue in the quarter. The company said higher volumes and 3% higher pricing were more than offset by 4% lower energy cost pass-through.

Write to Patrick Thomas at patrick.thomas@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 9 059 M
EBIT 2019 2 214 M
Net income 2019 1 770 M
Debt 2019 1 267 M
Yield 2019 2,09%
P/E ratio 2019 27,7x
P/E ratio 2020 23,9x
EV / Sales2019 5,46x
EV / Sales2020 5,21x
Capitalization 48 225 M
Chart AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS
Duration : Period :
Air Products & Chemicals Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 238,26  $
Last Close Price 218,85  $
Spread / Highest target 23,4%
Spread / Average Target 8,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Seifollah Ghasemi Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Scott Crocco Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alyssa A. Budraitis Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Margaret G. McGlynn Independent Director
Chadwick C. Deaton Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS35.32%48 225
LINDE PLC28.89%108 316
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%71 598
AIR LIQUIDE21.61%62 556
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY46.20%52 666
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.16.71%32 361
