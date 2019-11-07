Air Products & Chemicals : and Chemicals Profit Rises

By Patrick Thomas

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) said its profit rose for its fourth quarter, but missed analysts' expectations as sales declined from a year earlier.

The gas-and-chemical vendor reported a profit of $503.2 million, or $2.27 a share, compared with $452.9 million, or $2.05 a share, a year ago.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $2.27 a share. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting earnings of $2.32 a share, or $2.30 a share on an adjusted basis.

Sales fell to $2.28 billion from $2.30 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected $2.36 billion of revenue in the quarter. The company said higher volumes and 3% higher pricing were more than offset by 4% lower energy cost pass-through.

