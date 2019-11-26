Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Air Products & Chemicals    APD

AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS

(APD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Air Products : Declares Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 10:01am EST

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Air Products (NYSE:APD) today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.16 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on February 10, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 2, 2020.

About Air Products
Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for nearly 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals.

The Company had fiscal 2019 sales of $8.9 billion from operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $50 billion. More than 17,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/air-products-declares-quarterly-dividend-300965439.html

SOURCE Air Products


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS
10:13aAIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS : 26 November 2019 Air Products Declares Quarterly Divi..
PU
10:01aAIR PRODUCTS : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
11/07AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS INC /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio..
AQ
11/07AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS : and Chemicals Gives 2020 Outlook
DJ
11/07AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS : and Chemicals Profit Rises
DJ
11/07AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/07AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS : 07 November 2019 Air Products Reports Fiscal 2019 GAA..
PU
11/07AIR PRODUCTS : Reports Fiscal 2019 GAAP EPS** of $7.94, Up 20 Percent, and Adjus..
PR
11/07AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS : Slide show results
CO
11/07AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS : Annual results
CO
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group