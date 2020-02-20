Log in
Air Products & Chemicals    APD

AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS

(APD)
Air Products :' Investor Relations, Corporate Relations and Sustainability VP to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2020 Global Agriculture & Materials Conference

02/20/2020 | 07:31pm GMT

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE:APD) today announced that Simon Moore, vice president of Investor Relations, Corporate Relations and Sustainability, will speak at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2020 Global Agriculture & Materials Conference in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

An audio webcast will be available on Air Products' Investor Relations Event Details web site.  

About Air Products
Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for nearly 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals.

The Company had fiscal 2019 sales of $8.9 billion from operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $55 billion. More than 17,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/air-products-investor-relations-corporate-relations-and-sustainability-vp-to-speak-at--bank-of-america-merrill-lynch-2020-global-agriculture--materials-conference-301008638.html

SOURCE Air Products


© PRNewswire 2020
