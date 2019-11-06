Log in
Air Products & Chemicals

AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS

(APD)
News 
News

Air Products JV Signs MOU to Establish Facilities in Saudi Arabia

0
11/06/2019 | 06:34pm EST

By Stephen Nakrosis

Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (APD) on Wednesday said Air Products Qudra signed a memorandum of understanding with the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu in Saudi Arabia to establish facilities in the Kingdom.

Under the MOU, Air Products Qudra will "establish world-class industrial gas production facilities and distribution networks in the industrial cities of Royal Commission."

Projects will include establishment of a hydrogen fueling economy, introducing new technologies to convert low-value feedstocks into high-value products and establishing a helium recovery network.

Dr. Samir Serhan, chairman of Air Products Qudra and EVP for Air Products, said, "We have already started the plan to kick off our Phase 1 investments to build world-scale industrial gas production units and distribution networks in Jubail."

Air Products saidL "Air Products Qudra is a regional development and investment joint venture between Air Products and Qudra Energy, a subsidiary of Vision Invest, and in partnership with the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority."

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS 1.05% 218.85 Delayed Quote.33.97%
WTI -1.19% 56.35 Delayed Quote.23.74%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 9 059 M
EBIT 2019 2 214 M
Net income 2019 1 770 M
Debt 2019 1 267 M
Yield 2019 2,09%
P/E ratio 2019 27,7x
P/E ratio 2020 23,9x
EV / Sales2019 5,46x
EV / Sales2020 5,21x
Capitalization 48 225 M
Chart AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS
Duration : Period :
Air Products & Chemicals Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 238,26  $
Last Close Price 218,85  $
Spread / Highest target 23,4%
Spread / Average Target 8,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Seifollah Ghasemi Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Scott Crocco Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alyssa A. Budraitis Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Margaret G. McGlynn Independent Director
Chadwick C. Deaton Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS33.97%47 725
LINDE PLC28.37%107 905
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%70 796
AIR LIQUIDE21.21%62 334
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY43.58%51 721
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.17.09%32 464
