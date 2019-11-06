Air Products JV Signs MOU to Establish Facilities in Saudi Arabia

By Stephen Nakrosis



Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (APD) on Wednesday said Air Products Qudra signed a memorandum of understanding with the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu in Saudi Arabia to establish facilities in the Kingdom.

Under the MOU, Air Products Qudra will "establish world-class industrial gas production facilities and distribution networks in the industrial cities of Royal Commission."

Projects will include establishment of a hydrogen fueling economy, introducing new technologies to convert low-value feedstocks into high-value products and establishing a helium recovery network.

Dr. Samir Serhan, chairman of Air Products Qudra and EVP for Air Products, said, "We have already started the plan to kick off our Phase 1 investments to build world-scale industrial gas production units and distribution networks in Jubail."

Air Products saidL "Air Products Qudra is a regional development and investment joint venture between Air Products and Qudra Energy, a subsidiary of Vision Invest, and in partnership with the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority."

