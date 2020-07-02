Air Products : Wins EcoVadis Gold Medal for Corporate Social Responsibility for Third Year in a Row

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE:APD), a leading global industrial gases company, today announced that it has again been awarded a gold medal for its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) performance from EcoVadis, a multinational CSR ratings agency. This is the third year in a row that Air Products has achieved a gold rating from EcoVadis.

"We are proud to again earn EcoVadis' gold medal distinction for our CSR efforts," said Simon Moore, Air Products' vice president Investor Relations, Corporate Relations and Sustainability. "Facing the issues of today's world, corporate responsibility is more important than ever, and we believe every company and every employee has a role to play in building a better future. At Air Products, sustainability is part of our higher purpose, and finishing in the top two percent of companies examined by EcoVadis is validation that we are delivering on that higher purpose for our customers, the communities where we live and work, our investors and our employees."

EcoVadis rates and continually monitors a company's CSR management and progress while offering tools to drive improvement. The EcoVadis rating methodology is based on CSR criteria in four main categories: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. Its criteria follow verifiable international CSR standards including the Global Company Principles, the International Labor Organization conventions, the Global Reporting Initiative Standard, and ISO 26000.

Receiving a gold medal from EcoVadis continues the recognition for Air Products' sustainability and corporate responsibility efforts in 2020. Last month, Air Products was named to 3BL Media's 100 Best Corporate Citizens list for the ninth consecutive year and included in the Sustainability Yearbook 2020, published by S&P Global, one of the most comprehensive publications providing in-depth analysis on corporate responsibility performance. The Company was also included in the 2020 Carbon Clean 200 list and Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies in America.

To learn more about Air Products' commitment to sustainability, please view our most recent Sustainability Report.

