Air Products : to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on April 24

03/25/2019 | 02:41pm EDT

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE: APD) will release its fiscal 2019 second quarter financial results on April 24, 2019 before the stock market opens and will review these results later that day in a teleconference at 10:00 a.m. ET. The teleconference will be open to the public and the media in listen-only mode by telephone and Internet broadcast.

Live teleconference:  323-794-2094
Passcode:  3807821
Internet broadcast/slides: Available on the Event Details page on Air Products' Investor Relations website.

Telephone replay: 888-203-1112 (domestic) or 719-457-0820 (international)
Passcode:  3807821
Available from 2:00 p.m. ET on April 24 through 2:00 p.m. ET on May 1, 2019.
Internet replay: Available on the Event Details page on Air Products' Investor Relations website.

About Air Products 
Air Products (NYSE: APD) is a world-leading Industrial Gases company in operation for over 75 years. The Company provides industrial gases and related equipment to dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the world's leading supplier of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. 

The Company had fiscal 2018 sales of $8.9 billion from operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $40 billion. Approximately 16,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/air-products-to-broadcast-fiscal-second-quarter-earnings-teleconference-on-april-24-300817938.html

SOURCE Air Products


© PRNewswire 2019
