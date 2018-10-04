Air Products : to Display Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle at America On Wheels Museum in Recognition of National Hydrogen & Fuel Cell Day

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE:APD) will join companies and organizations across the nation in celebrating National Hydrogen & Fuel Cell Day on October 8 (10/08), the date chosen in recognition of the atomic weight of hydrogen (1.008). This is the fourth year in a row that the United States (U.S.) has observed National Hydrogen & Fuel Cell Day. It has also been formally recognized by the U.S. Senate for the fourth year with the passage of Senate Resolution 664.

To commemorate the day, Air Products will display its hydrogen fuel cell-powered Toyota Mirai at the America on Wheels museum in Allentown (5 North Front Street) on Saturday, October 6, at 11:00 a.m. In addition, as part of the museum's speaker series, Nick Mittica, commercial manager for Hydrogen Energy Systems at Air Products, will educate visitors on the benefits of hydrogen fuel cell cars that turn hydrogen into electricity, as well as discuss how far the technology has come today.

"We are excited to make our hydrogen fuel cell vehicle available to visitors at America On Wheels and appreciate the opportunity to educate the public about the benefits that fuel cells and hydrogen technologies provide in generating reliable and resilient power, improving the environment by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and increasing America's energy security," said Mittica. "We will have a raffle drawing where one lucky visitor will have the opportunity to get behind the wheel of the Toyota Mirai and experience first-hand that hydrogen fuel cell vehicles are clean, efficient, and quiet."

Air Products, the leading global supplier of hydrogen to refineries to assist in producing cleaner burning transportation fuels, has vast experience in the hydrogen fueling industry. In fact, several sites today for certain hydrogen fueling applications are fueling at rates of over 75,000 refills per year. Use of the company's fueling technology is increasing and is over 1,500,000 hydrogen fills per year. The company has been involved in over 250 hydrogen fueling projects in the United States and 20 countries worldwide. Cars, trucks, vans, buses, scooters, forklifts, locomotives, planes, cell towers, material handling equipment, and even submarines have been fueled with trend-setting Air Products' SmartFuel® technologies.

Air Products has more than 60 years of hydrogen experience and an extensive patent portfolio in hydrogen dispensing technology. Air Products provides liquid and gaseous hydrogen and a variety of enabling devices and protocols for fuel dispensing at varied pressures. Hydrogen for these stations can be delivered to a site via truck or pipeline, produced by natural gas reformation, biomass conversion, or by electrolysis, including electrolysis that is solar and wind driven.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading Industrial Gases company in operation for over 75 years. The Company's core industrial gases business provides atmospheric and process gases and related equipment to manufacturing markets, including refining and petrochemical, metals, electronics, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the world's leading supplier of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment.

The Company had fiscal 2017 sales of $8.2 billion from continuing operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $35 billion. Approximately 15,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from a diversity of backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com.

