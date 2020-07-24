Log in
Air Transport Services Group, Inc.    ATSG

AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC.

(ATSG)
Air Transport Services : ABX Air Launches New Website

07/24/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

ABX Air, Inc., a subsidiary of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATSG), today announced the launch of its newly redesigned website at www.abxair.com. The new site features a streamlined design, improved functionality, and new tools to get customers timely responses to their service requests.

The new website provides visitors with an overview of ABX Air, an outline of the company’s history, and detailed capabilities of the airline, including leasing, charter, and maintenance offerings. Those interested in employment opportunities can find information about working for ABX Air, as well as specialized information for pilots. Current employees can access an employee portal through a link on the site.

ABX Air’s new website is the third of five new sites ATSG will launch throughout 2020. Visitors are encouraged to sign up for ATSG’s email alerts at www.atsginc.com/investors/investor-resources/email-alerts.

About ABX Air, Inc.

ABX Air is an FAR Part 121 cargo airline flying express cargo routes for customers in the U.S. and around the world. ABX Air offers customized charter services through long-term or short-term ACMI contracts using highly efficient Boeing 767 freighters. The combination of lower operating costs and lower maintenance costs makes our Boeing 767-200/300 aircraft a more economical choice than other aircraft with comparable payload and range. ABX Air is a wholly owned subsidiary of Air Transport Services Group, Inc.

About Air Transport Services Group, Inc.

ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their air cargo lift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; ABX Air, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Omni Air International, LLC; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; and LGSTX Services, Inc.


© Business Wire 2020
