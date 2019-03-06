Air Transport Services : ATSG Announces New President of its LGSTX Services Subsidiary

Air Transport Services Group, Inc., (Nasdaq: ATSG) today announced that Jim Pradetto will succeed Gary Stover as President of LGSTX Services, Inc., a subsidiary of ATSG, effective with Stover’s retirement on April 12, 2019.

Stover has been with LGSTX Services since 2010. Prior to that he held positions of increasing responsibility with ABX Air since 2006, including Vice President of Air Park Services, Senior Director of Air Park Services, and Director of Organizational Development. His 40-year career also includes time with Wal-Mart Stores as a District Manager overseeing multiple store operations throughout Southern Ohio, as well as other positions with Wal-Mart.

"Gary's leadership has guided LGSTX Services steadily through many changes," said Joe Hete, President and CEO of ATSG, "not the least of which was its transformation from a division of an airline into a full-service facilities management and equipment services company. It is truly the Swiss Army knife in ATSG's toolbox of solutions, and Gary has been instrumental in assembling that versatile suite of capabilities. We wish him the very best in the future."

Pradetto is currently the Vice President of Operations of LGSTX Services, a position he has held since January 2017. Prior to that he served in a variety of management roles with Aviation Technical Services, Delta TechOps, AOG Tank Tigers, and TIMCO. Pradetto holds a bachelors’ degree in Industrial Technology from Ohio Northern University and is pursing an advanced degree in International Studies from High Point University in North Carolina.

"I'm pleased to appoint Jim to lead LGSTX Services," Hete added. "I feel very confident in the future of LGSTX Services with Jim at the helm."

About LGSTX Services, Inc.

LGSTX Services specializes in providing material handling equipment and conveyor services, facility maintenance services, aviation ground support equipment services, and distribution services to customers in more than 400 locations worldwide. LGSTX Services offers value driven, high quality solutions to a broad range of corporate clients including commercial businesses, airports, and airlines across the United States. LGSTX Services is part of the Air Transport Services Group, Inc., (ATSG) family of companies.

About Air Transport Services Group, Inc.

ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their air cargo lift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc., and its subsidiary LGSTX Services, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., and its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For more information, please see www.atsginc.com.

