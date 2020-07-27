Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Air Transport Services Group, Inc.    ATSG

AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC.

(ATSG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Air Transport Services : ATSG Delivers 767 Freighter to MasAir of Mexico

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 11:03am EDT

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATSG) today announced the delivery of a Boeing 767-300 converted freighter to Aerotransportes Mas de Carga, S.A. de C.V. (MasAir) of Mexico City under terms of a five-year dry lease agreement with ATSG subsidiary Cargo Aircraft Management (CAM).

Luis Sierra, CEO of MasAir stated, “We are truly excited to receive this first aircraft from CAM that marks the start of a program to expand our ACMI services for our customers while continuing to provide excellent service and performance, initially in the Americas, setting our eyes on new horizons around the world.”

MasAir provides scheduled ACMI charter air cargo services on more than 20 routes in Latin America and the United States. The airline is known for safety, reliability and on-time delivery throughout its network.

“We are excited to support CAM’s first dry-lease customer in Mexico,” said Mike Berger, chief commercial officer of ATSG. “As the world’s largest lessor of 767 converted freighters, CAM provides dry leasing customers the opportunity to cost-effectively grow capacity to meet market demands.”

About Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG)
ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their air cargo lift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For more information, please see www.atsginc.com.

About MasAir
Aerotransportes Mas de Carga, S.A. de C.V. (dba MasAir Cargo Airline) is a Mexico City based airline, operating freighters since 1992. MasAir started with B707Fs, moved up to DC8-71s, and since 2001 it has operated B767-300Fs. MasAir is an IATA member and holds IOSA and ISAGO certifications. Since December 2018 MasAir has been under a new ownership structure (with Discovery Americas, a leading Mexican Private Equity Fund, as majority shareholder) and management. As a leading scheduled and charter operator, MasAir is now growing its new ACMI division. For more information, please see www.masair.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GRO
11:03aAIR TRANSPORT SERVICES : ATSG Delivers 767 Freighter to MasAir of Mexico
BU
07/24AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES : ABX Air Launches New Website
BU
07/15AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES : ATSG's PEMCO Receives FAA Approval for its Boeing 737-7..
BU
07/06AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES : ATSG Deploys 767 Freighters to Support DHL Network
BU
06/10AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES : Atsg delivers boeing 767 freighter to raya airways of m..
AQ
06/08AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES : ATSG Delivers Boeing 767 Freighter to Raya Airways of M..
BU
06/04AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES : ATSG TO LEASE TWELVE ADDITIONAL 767 FREIGHTERS TO AMAZO..
AQ
06/04AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement,..
AQ
06/04AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES : ATSG to Lease Twelve Additional 767 Freighters to Amazo..
BU
06/03AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 557 M - -
Net income 2020 189 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 524 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,97x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 418 M 1 418 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 4 380
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Air Transport Services Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 26,89 $
Last Close Price 24,00 $
Spread / Highest target 25,0%
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard F. Corrado President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph C. Hete Chairman
Edward J. Koharik Chief Operating Officer
Quint O. Turner Chief Financial Officer & Head-Media Relations
Randy D. Rademacher Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC.2.30%1 418
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE1.10%102 039
DEUTSCHE POST AG2.15%49 840
FEDEX CORPORATION9.15%43 233
DSV PANALPINA A/S12.43%31 214
ZTO EXPRESS (CAYMAN) INC.49.38%27 342
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group