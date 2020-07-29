Air Transport Services : ATSG to Host Second Quarter 2020 Investor Conference Call

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) today announced that it will host an investor conference call on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time to review its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

The company will issue its second quarter 2020 earnings release on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, after the stock market close.

On the day of the conference call, participants should dial (800) 447-0521 (international callers: (847) 413-3238) ten minutes before the scheduled start of the call and ask for conference passcode 49865483. The call also will be webcast live in listen-only mode via a link on the company’s website, www.atsginc.com.

A webcast replay of the conference call will be available via the same ATSG website link beginning on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 2 p.m., using the same passcode.

