MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Air Transport Services Group Inc.    ATSG

AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC.

(ATSG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Air Transport Services : ATSG to Webcast Its Investor Presentation at the Cowen 2019 Global Transportation Conference

0
08/28/2019 | 03:31pm EDT

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATSG) today announced that it will make a webcast presentation next week at the Cowen & Co. 2019 Global Transportation Conference at the Boston Harbor Hotel in Boston, MA.

The presentation will take place on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 9:45 a.m. Eastern time.

Rich Corrado, chief operating officer, and Quint Turner, chief financial officer, will discuss the company’s business model and its strategy as the leading independent provider of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft, with a full range of complementary services. They also will review recent developments, including the company's first-half 2019 financial results, its November 2018 acquisition of Omni Air International, the December 2018 extension and expansion of its agreements with Amazon, and the April 2019 extension of its commercial arrangements with DHL.

ATSG will offer a live audio webcast of the presentation, with associated slides, via a link on its website, www.atsginc.com. The presentation will be available via the same site for 10 days.

About ATSG

ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their air cargo lift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For more information, please see www.atsginc.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 393 M
EBIT 2019 184 M
Net income 2019 36,9 M
Debt 2019 1 511 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 40,5x
P/E ratio 2020 13,6x
EV / Sales2019 1,91x
EV / Sales2020 1,75x
Capitalization 1 144 M
Chart AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Air Transport Services Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 27,67  $
Last Close Price 19,42  $
Spread / Highest target 64,8%
Spread / Average Target 42,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph C. Hete President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Randy D. Rademacher Chairman
Richard F. Corrado Chief Operating Officer
Quint O. Turner Chief Financial Officer & Head-Media Relations
Jeffrey J. Vorholt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC.-14.86%1 144
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE17.02%98 004
DEUTSCHE POST AG22.23%39 987
FEDEX CORPORATION-5.48%39 007
DSV51.54%23 049
KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG9.85%17 019
