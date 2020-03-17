Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Air Transport Services Group, Inc.    ATSG

AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC.

(ATSG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Air Transport Services : Amended Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 10:26am EDT

FORM 4

[X] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

Coretz Robert K.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. [

__X__ Director

_____ 10% Owner

ATSG ]

_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

C/O AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES

10/25/2019

GROUP, INC.

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

WILMINGTON, OH 45434

10/30/2019

_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

or Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Common Stock

135000

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans.

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

Code

Derivative

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

(Instr. 8)

Securities Acquired

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

(A) or Disposed of

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(D)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Following

Direct (D)

Reported

or Indirect

Date

Expiration

Amount or

Title

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

Number of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

(Instr. 4)

4)

Restricted Stock

(1)

10/25/2019

H

3728

(2)

(3)

Common

3728.0

$0

0

D

Units

Stock

Explanation of Responses:

  1. The restricted stock units will be exchanged for common stock on a one-for-one basis.
  2. These units were cancelled upon Mr. Coretz's resignation from the ATSG Board of Directors effective October 25, 2019.
  3. There is no expiration date.

Remarks:

POA on file.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

OfficerOther

Coretz Robert K.

C/O AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC.

X

WILMINGTON, OH 45434

Signatures

W. Joseph Payne for Richard K. Coretz

3/17/2020

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

ATSG - Air Transport Services Group Inc. published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 14:24:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GRO
10:26aAIR TRANSPORT SERVICES : Amended Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
03/02AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/02AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDI..
AQ
03/02AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Conditi..
AQ
03/02AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES : ATSG Reports Record 2019 Results
BU
02/24AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES : ATSG to Host Fourth Quarter 2019 Investor Conference Ca..
AQ
02/24AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES : Current report filing
PU
02/24AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (..
AQ
02/24AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES : Joe Hete to Retire as Chief Executive Officer of ATSG
BU
02/24WIZZ AIR : EU clears Romanian state aid to Wizz Air, airport
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 568 M
EBIT 2020 198 M
Net income 2020 114 M
Debt 2020 1 463 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 9,43x
P/E ratio 2021 8,39x
EV / Sales2020 1,46x
EV / Sales2021 1,26x
Capitalization 822 M
Chart AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Air Transport Services Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 27,60  $
Last Close Price 13,96  $
Spread / Highest target 129%
Spread / Average Target 97,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 79,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph C. Hete Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard F. Corrado President
Randy D. Rademacher Chairman
Edward J. Koharik Chief Operating Officer
Quint O. Turner Chief Financial Officer & Head-Media Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC.-40.49%822
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE-25.63%74 740
DEUTSCHE POST AG-39.55%28 348
FEDEX CORPORATION-29.48%23 629
ZTO EXPRESS (CAYMAN) INC.0.47%19 643
DSV PANALPINA A/S-25.84%19 207
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group