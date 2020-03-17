Air Transport Services : Amended Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

The restricted stock units will be exchanged for common stock on a one-for-one basis.
These units were cancelled upon Mr. Coretz's resignation from the ATSG Board of Directors effective October 25, 2019.
There is no expiration date.
Remarks:
POA on file.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
OfficerOther
Coretz Robert K.
C/O AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC.
X
WILMINGTON, OH 45434
Signatures
W. Joseph Payne for Richard K. Coretz
3/17/2020
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,see Instruction 4(b)(v).
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations.See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.
ATSG - Air Transport Services Group Inc. published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 14:24:08 UTC